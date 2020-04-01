Stassi Schroeder reveals the status of her wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Stassi Schroeder and her fiance Beau Clark appeared in the Tuesday home edition of See what happens live with Andy Cohen and gave fans an update on their upcoming nuptials.

When Andy Cohen asked the couple about the status of their wedding, the Vanderpump Rules Star simply replied, "Who the hell knows?" Then he said the two hope to get married in Rome this October.

"We keep going," Schroeder said via video chat. "We buy our flights because they are really cheap right now."

Clark also spoke about how his family members are in Italy in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Everyone is healthy, but now they are not allowed to leave, about 200 meters from their homes," he said. "I guess the army is there. They are quarantined compared to us in the United States."

In addition to talking about his big day, Schroeder addressed his recent Twitter war with his co-star. Kristen Doute.

"I am so embarrassed that I participated in my first feud on Twitter," she said. "Jax (Taylor) inspired me. I've been bored. I'm mortified. No, we haven't talked since. "