Stassi Schroeder confesses that there is uncertainty regarding her fall wedding in Italy due to COVID-19

%MINIFYHTMLa6ff0ceef4bdaacebdfa20f0d21e7b9311% %MINIFYHTMLa6ff0ceef4bdaacebdfa20f0d21e7b9312%

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic, and that's also the case with some people's personal plans! That said, the next few months are still full of uncertainty as the virus continues to spread around the world, so Stassi Schroeder admitted that she doesn't even know if her fall wedding to Beau Clark will take place or not!

As fans may know, the happy couple was expecting their nuptials this coming October, which was supposed to take place in Italy!

%MINIFYHTMLa6ff0ceef4bdaacebdfa20f0d21e7b9313% %MINIFYHTMLa6ff0ceef4bdaacebdfa20f0d21e7b9314%

Although the big day is still six months away, not only is the European country one of the most affected by the pandemic, but it is also unknown where the world will be when that moment arrives.

%MINIFYHTMLa6ff0ceef4bdaacebdfa20f0d21e7b9315% %MINIFYHTMLa6ff0ceef4bdaacebdfa20f0d21e7b9316%

Now, people are not allowed to leave their houses unless they really have to, much less gather in large groups and celebrate, something that obviously requires a wedding.

By October, the same may or may not be the case, or it may be even worse!

Therefore, Stassi admitted that she and her man are still unsure whether or not they will be able to do so.

Of course, as mentioned above, nobody has to worry about their relationship, which is still excellent, as it has nothing to do with it, but with the global pandemic and the situation in Italy in particular.

The massive spread and high mortality rate compared to the rest of the world have led to the blockade of the entire country.

While a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen yesterday, via FaceTime, of course, Stassi shared with the host that ‘Who knows the HECK (what will happen). We keep doing it. We buy our flights because they are so cheap right now. "

Ad %MINIFYHTMLa6ff0ceef4bdaacebdfa20f0d21e7b9331% %MINIFYHTMLa6ff0ceef4bdaacebdfa20f0d21e7b9331%

Beau went on to say that they only have their "fingers crossed,quot; for everything to go as planned and he also assured everyone that his family members in Italy are healthy.



Post views:

0 0