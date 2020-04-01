Star Wars actor Andrew Jack loses battle with coronavirus at age 76

The coronavirus pandemic has taken over the world right now. Thousands of people die every day and another victim of the deadly virus is actor Andrew Jack of Star Wars fame. Jack passed away two days after testing positive for coronavirus. At 76, he succumbed to the virus in a hospital near London. After the diagnosis, the actor's wife, Gabrielle Rogers, was quarantined while ordered to isolate herself socially. Given the circumstances, Gabrielle couldn't say her last goodbye to her husband. Considering the rule of social estrangement, the family is considering whether a full funeral is possible.

Gabrielle turned to social media to share the news along with a photo of the actor. She wrote: "It breaks my heart to let you know that we lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus when he was admitted to the hospital less than 48 hours ago in the London suburbs. He died today. He was in no pain and slipped away. calmly knowing that his children, stepchildren, grandchildren, brother, friends and I were all with him. Take care, lovers x ".

The actor also worked as a dialect trainer in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He recently began working with the cast of Robert Pattinson's protagonist, The Batman. Production of the film was suspended last month due to the current health crisis.

Rest in peace, Andrew Jack …