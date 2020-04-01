Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus

The 76 year old Star Wars The alum, Andrew Jack, has officially died of complications from the coronavirus, Page Six revealed. His agent released a statement confirming the sad news on Tuesday, after the actor's death at Surry Hospital in Britain.

Fans will remember Andrew Jack from two different Star Wars movies including The Last Jedi Y Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He portrayed General Caluan Ematt, the general of resistance. Jack worked on other movies, including The Lord of the rings trilogy and Solo: A Star Wars story.

Reports state that he, too, was working on the new bat Man movie starring Robert Pattinson the Twilight alum. Jill McCullough, her manager, confirmed to the Evening Standard that Andrew died earlier this week.

Unfortunately, his family was trapped in Australia under quarantine. After his death, his wife published a tribute to the actor. You can see what she had to say in the tweet below:

We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He felt no pain, and calmly ran away knowing his family was "with,quot; him. Take care, lovers x@RealHughJackman @Chris Hemsworth @Robert Downey Jr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2 – Gabrielle Rogers (@ GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020

In her agent's statement, Jill claimed Andrew was "madly in love with his wife,quot; and worked for years as a "dialect coach." When his death was first announced, many of the actor's co-stars and coworkers yelled at him, including Greg Gunberg.

This would not be the first time that an entertainment industry worker died of the coronavirus. Earlier this year, after NBC's postponement of approximately 35 of its productions and television series, an audio engineer who worked for the company also died of complications from COVID-19.

The news was confirmed in a statement from the NBC president. Last month, many networks were figuring out how to proceed with their programming, specifically their talk shows, without actually going into the studios.

So far, what we've seen is that the nightly hosts talk to celebrities through video chat and then post the interviews. Andy Cohen, at the time of his coronavirus diagnosis, revealed that he would publish See what happens live with Andy Cohen from his house

Additionally, many artists have chosen to stream live concerts from their homes, including Keith Urban, who played a concert from his basement.



