Sprint and T-Mobile merge, creating a new wireless giant

NY – Mobile phone operator T-Mobile has completed the acquisition of smaller rival Sprint, creating a new wireless giant that rivals AT,amp;T and Verizon in size.

The companies announced the deal, valued at $ 31.6 billion based on the closing price of T-Mobile shares on Tuesday, two years ago. It has taken a long time to close due to rejection by state and federal regulators.

The Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department approved the deal last year, and the Justice Department told companies that they must establish the satellite television company Dish as a new wireless operator, an unusual agreement, to obtain the approval. Public interest groups said this was insufficient to correct the damage from the merger.

State attorneys general sued to block the deal, saying it would add billions to consumers' wireless bills. A federal judge ruled for the companies in February.

T-Mobile says adding the Sprint spectrum, the airwaves that carry phone calls and data signals, will boost its network and make its service available to consumers at lower prices. He had promised regulators that they would not raise prices for three years.

T-Mobile also said Wednesday that its CEO, John Legere, will resign a month earlier than expected, turning the job over to chief operating officer Mike Sievert. He will remain a member of the board.

As of Wednesday, Sprint's shares are no longer listed. T-Mobile shares added 2.8% to $ 86.23 in the midday trade.