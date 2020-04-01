SportsNet LA and DirecTV Agreement End Dodgers Blackout – Deadline

Spectrum SportsNet LA said Wednesday that they have reached a transportation agreement that will see DirecTV, AT&T TV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now, customers will finally be able to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers games, ending an impasse of six Years that has kept the team off DirecTV screens in more than half of homes in its own market.

SportsNet LA was born out of the 25-year-old multi-million dollar deal that Time Warner Cable signed in 2013 with the Dodgers for broadcast rights. Finally, TWC was acquired by Charter. The cable provider was looking for $ 5 reported per subscriber per month for the regional sports network, but DirecTV and other operators have yearned for the cost.

Details of the deal were not released today, which comes with the Major League Baseball regular season postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Opening day had been scheduled for March 26.

"This agreement underscores our commitment to provide all Dodgers fans the opportunity to enjoy our award-winning programming and live game coverage," said Dan Finnerty, senior vice president, Spectrum Networks. "Working in conjunction with AT&T, we were able to reach an agreement to offer the most popular teams in the region to local fans on AT&T video platforms."

According to the parties, the agreement covers Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii, who will have access to SportsNet LA's live game coverage once the new season begins. The RSN is now broadcast on DirecTV channel 690 to customers in the region with Choice and above packages and Mas Ultra and above packages in Spanish.

AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now customers will begin receiving SportsNet LA beginning April 8.

"Our city has the best sports fans in the world, and they want to enjoy all the excitement and tradition that the Dodger games bring to Los Angeles," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti today. "I am very pleased that Spectrum Sports and AT&T have reached this agreement, which will bring Dodger games to the homes of AT&T TV, DirectV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers when the season begins and will give them more Angelenos the opportunity to cheer on our favorite team until the World Series. "