Home Latest News South Korea sees slight decline in new cases of coronavirus | South...

South Korea sees slight decline in new cases of coronavirus | South Korea News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>South Korea sees slight decline in new cases of coronavirus | South Korea News
%MINIFYHTMLcf7e18dd88787c617a62e888176bba7d11% %MINIFYHTMLcf7e18dd88787c617a62e888176bba7d12%

South Korea continues to see a slight decline in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but that news is tempered by emerging groups of infected patients, according to a media report.

But the East Asian nation's successful approach has been hailed by health officials around the world.

%MINIFYHTMLcf7e18dd88787c617a62e888176bba7d13%%MINIFYHTMLcf7e18dd88787c617a62e888176bba7d14%

Al Jazeera's Rob McBride reports from Seoul on why.

%MINIFYHTMLcf7e18dd88787c617a62e888176bba7d15% %MINIFYHTMLcf7e18dd88787c617a62e888176bba7d16%

%MINIFYHTMLcf7e18dd88787c617a62e888176bba7d17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©