Sophie Turner loves to isolate herself with Joe Jonas – "This is great for me,quot;

Sophie Turner has no problem being forced to stay home with her husband, Joe Jonas, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday game of Thrones alum appeared in Conan at home to talk to Conan O’Brien via video chat, and the actress admitted that it is a “kind” type of self-isolation.

Turner said being "very, very quarantined,quot; at home with Jonas is not really a major change in his daily routine.

"I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody," Turner told O & # 39; Brien. "If I could stay home all day, I would, so this is great for me. Anyway, I go out of my house once a day to walk my dogs and that's it. "

Turner said he doesn't understand how people struggle to practice social distancing. She joked that it could be "difficult,quot;, but all you have to do is "stay home and get drunk at home."

O & # 39; Brien replied that he had been listening to Dr. Fauci, the lead expert on President Trump's COVID-19 task force, and does not recall the doctor telling anyone to get drunk at home. Turner admitted she might not have said those exact words, but "you know she's thinking about it," said the expectant mother. "You know he's doing the same thing."

Introvert Turner likes not having to dress well while isolated, and she told O & # 39; Brien that she was wearing sweatpants. He even raised his leg to show the camera and described his ensemble as "business at the top, party at the bottom."

Turner also gave an update on what Jonas has been up to during the quarantine. the Dark fenix Star said that Jonas is "playing at home,quot; and that he is doing "very, very hard,quot; when he tries to read scripts.

However, Turner says it's fun and she serves him alcoholic beverages, like tequila shots. She says he will text her and ask her what time it is, and she will reply from the kitchen that it is "time to shoot."

Sophie Turner says the best part of being in isolation with Joe Jonas is that "there are no rules,quot; and "it's fun."

Conan O'Brien, like other late-night television show hosts, continues to work from home during the pandemic and publishes Conan at home midweek videos on YouTube. Sophie Turner stars in the new Quibi series Survive, which opens on April 6.



