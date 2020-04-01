Social Security recipients who do not normally file tax returns will still receive a $ 1,200 stimulus check – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Millions of seniors on Social Security won't have to file a tax return to receive a $ 1,200 stimulus check from the federal government.

The US Treasury Department. USA He announced Wednesday night that Social Security recipients who are generally not required to file tax returns will not need to file a tax return to receive the stimulus payment.

Payments will automatically be deposited into your bank accounts.

%MINIFYHTML9d881c9478c049ebdb0eab2e22ae1c8313% %MINIFYHTML9d881c9478c049ebdb0eab2e22ae1c8314%

This clears up the confusion created earlier this week by the IRS when the federal agency released guidelines for stimulus controls. The guidelines said that those on Social Security would have to file a "simple tax return,quot; to receive a stimulus check.

%MINIFYHTML9d881c9478c049ebdb0eab2e22ae1c8315% %MINIFYHTML9d881c9478c049ebdb0eab2e22ae1c8316%

The reversal in policy occurred a few days later.

"Social Security beneficiaries who are generally not required to file a tax return do not need to take any action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account," Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement released Wednesday.

The government hopes the money will help many Americans, financially affected by the coronavirus, keep food on the table, rent and pay for medical expenses.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources