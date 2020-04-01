Smartphone: Researchers Develop Artificial Intelligence Smartphone Tool To Better Diagnose Skin Cancer And Disorders – Latest News

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can accurately classify skin disorders, predict malignancy, and suggest primary treatment options, an advance that can be integrated with smartphones to act as a diagnostic aid to doctors. The study, published in the Journal of Integrative Dermatology, noted that the diagnostic accuracy of dermatologists and the general public can be significantly improved by using this system.

According to researchers at Seoul National University in South Korea, skin diseases are common, but visiting a dermatologist to distinguish malignant from benign conditions is difficult in several parts of the world.

"Recently, there have been notable advances in the use of AI in medicine. For specific problems, such as the distinction between melanoma and nevi, AI has shown results comparable to those of human dermatologists," said study co-author Jung- Im Na from Seoul National University in South Korea.

"However, for these systems to be practically useful, their performance must be tested in an environment similar to actual practice, which requires classifying malignant versus benign lesions," added Na.

He said such a system also needs to distinguish skin cancer from many other skin disorders, including inflammatory and infectious conditions.

In the current study, scientists developed an AI system capable of predicting malignancy, suggesting treatment options, and classifying skin disorders.

They collected 2,20,000 images of Asians and Caucasians with 174 skin conditions and trained complex self-learning neural network systems to interpret those images.

The researchers found that the algorithm could diagnose 134 skin disorders and suggest primary treatment options, generate a multi-class classification of disorders, and improve the performance of medical professionals through AI.

Compared to the performance of 21 dermatologists, 26 dermatology residents and 23 members of the general public, they said their performance was similar to that of dermatology residents, but slightly lower than that of dermatologists.

According to the study, half the malignancies may have been overlooked by the general public without referring them to specialists.

"Our results suggest that our algorithm may serve as increased intelligence that can empower medical professionals in diagnostic dermatology," said Na.

"Rather than AI replacing humans, we hope that AI supports humans as Augmented Intelligence to reach diagnoses faster and more accurately," he added.

The researchers cautioned that AI cannot definitively interpret images it is not capable of interpreting, even when the problem presented is simple.

Citing one example, they said that an algorithm trained only to differentiate between cancerous melanoma and pigmented skin lesions called nevi cannot differentiate between an image of a nail bruise and a melanoma or a nevus.

If the shape of the bruise is irregular, the researchers explained, the algorithm can diagnose it as melanoma.



They also added that the algorithm was trained and tested using high-quality images, and its performance is generally suboptimal if the input images are of poor quality.

"We anticipate that using our algorithm with a smartphone could encourage the public to visit specialists for cancerous lesions such as melanoma that might otherwise have been neglected," said Na.

However, he added that there are problems with the quality or composition of photographs taken by the general public that can affect the results of the algorithm.

"If the performance of the algorithm can be replicated in the clinical setting, it will hold promise for the early detection of skin cancer with a smartphone," said Na.

"We hope that future studies will evaluate the utility and performance of our algorithms in a clinical setting," he added.