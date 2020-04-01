Slack releases call integrations for Microsoft Teams, Zoom and more

Slack is launching a new app to integrate Microsoft Teams calling features into its chat app today. The Microsoft Teams Calls app arrives a few days after Slack revealed that it was working on the integration, but it will only allow Slack users to launch Teams calls from Slack instead of directly participating in them.

Slack users will be able to set Microsoft Teams Calls as the default call provider and see who is already on a call and when it started before joining a meeting. Outlook Slack app event reminders will also support the ability to join Microsoft Teams calls directly from Slack.

Along with Microsoft Teams integration, Slack is also rolling out VoIP phone integration with Zoom, WebEx, Jabber, RingCentral and Dialpad. This will allow Slack users to use these VoIP call providers to call phone numbers directly within the Slack interface.

Slack says he has seen nearly 350 percent growth in calls made or received on his chat app in the past month, as companies move toward remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Slack also broke user records as demand for his chat app increased in March.

New calling features will be available to all Slack users today, and you can now enable the new Microsoft Teams app in Slack from the company's website. Slack is also in the midst of rolling out its revised design for the biggest renovation ever. The new design, which includes a focus on simplification and customization, is available to new customers and should appear for existing users in the coming weeks.