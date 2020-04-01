Sky Sports breaks the common myths of soccer: Is a 2-0 lead really dangerous? The | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLabbed2810a91a9ecfde0dba74d19c52b11% %MINIFYHTMLabbed2810a91a9ecfde0dba74d19c52b12%

Man Utd 3-5 Tottenham and Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal between extraordinary comebacks of the Premier League





Is a 2-0 lead the most dangerous winning margin?

They say a 2-0 lead is a dangerous winning margin, but is it really that risky? We verified the Opta data for the first part of a new series …

Soccer cliche says teams with a two-goal lead become complacent, to the point that some may even be more likely to concede victory than teams with a one-goal lead for whom a slim margin puts more emphasis in protection.

But what do the numbers really say?

In total, 3,087 teams have had a two-goal lead during one game since the Premier League began in August 1992.

Of those 3,087 teams, a staggering 2,767 ended up winning the game, with only 234 ending in draws and 86 with losses.

Thus, 89.6 percent of teams that gain a two-goal lead win the game, 7.6 percent draw, and only 2.8 percent suffer defeat.

The myth is clearly broken by the results of the match.

A one-goal advantage is much more vulnerable than a two-goal advantage.

Teams with a one-goal lead are much less likely to win. Of the 6,314 teams that have had a goal ahead during the Premier League era, only 3,296 won the game, 1,918 tied and 1,100 lost.

Surprisingly, that's just a 52.2 percent win rate, with 30.4 percent finishing all squares and 17.4 percent losing the accessory.

Therefore, a goal-winning margin means that a team is 37.4 percent less likely to win the game than a team with a two-goal lead. So a 1-0 winning margin is much more vulnerable than a 2-0 lead.

And the odds of victory are reduced even more dramatically with a three-goal winning margin.

Since August 1992, 1,246 teams have led by three goals and 1,226 of them claimed three points, that is, a 98.4 percent win rate.

In 28 years, only 16 teams have fought from three goals down to secure a tie, and only four have reversed the deficit to win, that's 0.4 percent.

We will be destroying common myths every day this week.

Extraordinary returns from the Premier League

In chronological order, Leeds nullified Derby's 3-0 lead at Elland Road in November 1997, with Rod Wallace reducing the deficit in the 37th minute and Lee Bowyer claiming all three points in the 90th minute.

Leeds Utd 4-3 Derby County

Wimbledon accomplished the same feat in less minutes the following year after John Hartson's goal and a quick double by Ian Wright had put West Ham 3-0 with just 27 minutes left, before Jason Euell, Efan Ekoku and two goals. Marcus Gayle's sealed a 4-3 winning comeback.

West Ham 3-4 Wimbledon

Perhaps the most extraordinary return came in September 2001, when Manchester United beat Tottenham 3-0 at halftime through punches by Dean Richards, Les Ferdinand and Christian Ziege.

Andy Cole started United's comeback within a minute of the restart, before goals from Laurent Blanc, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Juan Sebastian Veron and David Beckham sealed a memorable 5-3 victory at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham 3-5 Man Utd

The wolves were the last team to cancel a three-goal deficit and claim victory in October 2003, canceling a Les Ferdinand brace and a Riccy Scimeca goal with second-half goals by Alex Rae, Henri Camara and Colin Cameron scoring twice.

Wolves 4-3 Leicester

Only one team in the entire Premier League era has returned to share the loot after falling behind four goals or more.

Arsenal wasted a 4-0 lead in 68 minutes against Newcastle in February 2011 to end up drawing 4-4 ​​at St James & # 39; Park.

Theo Walcott, Johan Djourou and two goals from Robin van Persie had given the Gunners a dominating lead before the break.

However, Arsenal midfielder Abou Diaby was sent off five minutes after the restart, before the Magpies caught four goals in 19 minutes through Leon Best, the late Cheick Tiote and two penalties from Joey Barton.

Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal