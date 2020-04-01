Sin City turns 15: see what the cast looks like now

Basin City was a bad place to be.

Well, for the people who lived there, anyway.

For fans of Frank Millerfamous series of graphic novels, which became a visually stunning film directed by Robert Rodriguez and Miller himself, however, there was no cooler place. Sure, everyone was killing everyone (or trying to do it) every time you turned around, but that was part of the charm. And how the co-directors brought the comic to life with a unique color rendering technique that reproduced much of the film in black and white, while leaving key elements in the technicolor? Innovative

When the film hit theaters on April 1, 2005, the public had never seen anything like it and swallowed it down, making it a box office success. Critics were also in love with the way black pulp jumped off the page onto the big screen. Late great Roger Ebert it gave Sin City four out of four stars while Chauncey Mabe of the Solar sentinel He wrote: "Really, there will be no reason for anyone to make a comic book movie ever again. Miller and Rodriguez have taken the form as far as possible." (A sequel, Sin City: a lady to kill for, was released in 2014 to a very different reaction.)