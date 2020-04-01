Sin City turns 15: see what the cast looks like now

Dimension Films / Kobal / Shutterstock
Basin City was a bad place to be.
Well, for the people who lived there, anyway.
For fans of Frank Millerfamous series of graphic novels, which became a visually stunning film directed by Robert Rodriguez and Miller himself, however, there was no cooler place. Sure, everyone was killing everyone (or trying to do it) every time you turned around, but that was part of the charm. And how the co-directors brought the comic to life with a unique color rendering technique that reproduced much of the film in black and white, while leaving key elements in the technicolor? Innovative
When the film hit theaters on April 1, 2005, the public had never seen anything like it and swallowed it down, making it a box office success. Critics were also in love with the way black pulp jumped off the page onto the big screen. Late great Roger Ebert it gave Sin City four out of four stars while Chauncey Mabe of the Solar sentinel He wrote: "Really, there will be no reason for anyone to make a comic book movie ever again. Miller and Rodriguez have taken the form as far as possible." (A sequel, Sin City: a lady to kill for, was released in 2014 to a very different reaction.)
In honor of the movie's 15th anniversary, we thought we should check with the expanding cast and see what they're doing, and more importantly, how they look today. While sadly a handful of stars, including Brittany Murphy, Michael Clarke Duncan, Powers Boothe Y Rutger Hauer, have passed away since Sin CityUpon release, everyone else is here and accounted for. Scroll down for the update!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330082602-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083011″ alt=”Jessica Alba – The cast of Sin City then / now”/>
Jessica Alba
From starring to Nancy, the stripper with the heart of gold, Jessica Alba has starred in several more films, including the initial one Fantastic four franchise, Valentine's Day, Machete, Spy Kids: all the time in the worldY The eye. He even went back to the role of Nancy to Robert Rodriguez Y Frank Millerthe expected sequel of 2014 Sin City: a lady to kill for. She made her big comeback on television almost 20 years after her big break in Dark Angel with a lead role in the original Spectrum series The best of L.A., opposite protagonist Gabrielle Union. In 2012, she and her business partner Christopher Gavigan It successfully launched The Honest Company, which manufactures household products marketed as safe and eco-friendly. The honest beauty followed in 2015. After marrying the lifelong boyfriend Cash Warren in 2008, he welcomed three sons, daughters Honor marie Y Haven Garner and son Hayes Alba.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330090445-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083031″ alt=”Rosario Dawson – Cast of Sin City then / now”/>
Rosario Dawson
After playing Gail, the leader of the prostitutes in Old Town, Rosario Dawson has starred in several movies, including Rent, Eagle Eye, Cesar Chavez, Top Five, Y Zombieland: double tap, among others. She also returned for the 2014 sequel, Sin City: a lady to kill for. On the television side, she played Claire Temple in the now-defunct set of Netflix Marvel series, which includes Daredevil, Luke Cage Y The defenders. He currently stars in the USA Network. Bramble. In 2014, he adopted an 11-year-old daughter named Lola. From 2016-17, he dated the comedian Eric Andre. However, since 2019, the actress known for her political activism has been in a relationship with the U.S. senator and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate with hopes Cory Booker.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330100731-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083057″ alt=”Mickey Rourke – The Cast of Sin City Then / Now”/>
Mickey Rourke
In the 15 years since he played Marv, he gave him a great professional revival, Mickey Rourke has starred in the movies The Wrestler, Iron Man 2, The Expendables, Immortals, Berlin, I Love You and more. In the case of 2008 The fighter, won the Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Actor. After being arrested for the second time in his life in November 2007 on DUI charges in Miami, he began dating the Russian model. Anastassija Makarenko in 2009. The two were together until 2015.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330100008-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083055″ alt=”Clive Owen – The Cast of Sin City Then / Now”/>
Clive Owen
After playing Dwight, protector of flashing girlfriend Gail and her gang of prostitutes, Clive Owen appeared in the movie Children of Men, Inside Man, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Last Knights, Gemini Man and more. It was replaced by Josh Brolin in the 2014 sequel. On the television side, she starred in the 2012 HBO biographical film. Hemingway and Gellhorn and was the leader in Cinemax & # 39; s The knick for two seasons in 2014-15. Then he will appear as Bill Clinton in Ryan Murphy& # 39; s Accusation: American Crime Story.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330091009-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083033″ alt=”Benicio Del Toro – Cast of Sin City then / now”/>
Benicio, the bull
Since playing the deranged and abusive cop Jack "Jacky Boy,quot; Rafferty, Benicio, the bull has starred in movies like The Wolfman, Guardians of the Galaxy, Sicario, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and more. In 2018, he played runaway killer Richard Matt on Showtime's limited series. Escape in Dannemora, earning an Emmy nomination for his work. In 2011, he and Kimberly Stewart (Rod Stewart& # 39; her daughter) welcomed a daughter, Delilah, despite not being in a relationship.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330102531-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083081″ alt=”Elijah Wood – The Cast of Sin City Then / Now”/>
Elijah Wood
In the years since he portrayed the dumb cannibal killer Kevin, Elijah Wood has appeared in the movies Bobby, Celeste and Jesse foreverY I don't feel at home in this world anymore, lent his voice to animated films like Happy Feet and its sequel, and reprized his iconic role as Frodo Baggins in 2012 The hobbit: an unexpected journey. From 2011-14, he starred in the FX-turned comedy FXX. Wilfred. He later did voice work on the critically acclaimed Cartoon Network miniseries. On the garden wall before starring in the science fiction comedy series BBC America Dirk Gentley's Holistic Detective Agency for two seasons from 2016-17. In 2005, he founded the record company Simian Records, which was dissolved in 2015. And in 2010, he co-founded the production company SpectreVision, which specializes in horror movies.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330102014-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083079″ alt=”Bruce Willis – Cast of Sin City then / now”/>
Bruce Willis
In the year since he played Nancy's protector, Det. John Hartigan, the iconic action hero has reprized his role as John McClane in two Die hard sequels, appeared in movies that include Cop Out, red, Moonrise Kingdom Y Glass, among others, and returned for 2014 Sin City continuation. He made his Broadway debut in 2015 playing Paul Sheldon, the captive novelist, in a stage adaptation by Stephen King. Misery. In 2018, he became the last celebrity to undergo a Comedy Central Roast. In 2009, the famous ex of Demi Moore married model Emma Heming. They have two daughters Mabel Y Emma.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330084300-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083017″ alt=”Alexis Bledel – Cast of Sin City then / now”/>
Alexis Bledel
Ever since she played the doomed prostitute Becky, Alexis Bledel he returned to his daily work as Rory in Gilmore Girls until the show was canceled in 2007, he starred in both films in The brotherhood of the Traveling Pants franchise, made a guest appearance on ER Y Crazy men, and returned to the role of Rory for all four parts of Netflix Gilmore Girls rebirth in 2016, subtitled A year in life. In 2017, he joined the Hulu series. The Maid's Tale first as a guest star before being promoted to the regular series. His work on the hit thriller earned him an Emmy that same year. After breaking up with Gilmore Girls co-star Milo Ventimiglia in 2006 she started dating Crazy men star Vincent Kartheiser in 2012. The two married in 2014 before welcoming a son whose name was never revealed in the fall of 2015.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330101502-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083075″ alt=”Nick Stahl – Cast of Sin City then / now”/>
Nick Stahl
After playing the sadistic child murderer Roark Junior, also known as The Yellow Bastard,Nick Stahl has appeared in movies like Sleepwalker, my one and onlyY The murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, while making special appearances on the shows Law and order: SVU, house of cards Y Test body. He married actress Rose Murphy in 2009 and welcomed a daughter, Marlo, before their 2012 divorce. After being arrested twice, once in late 2012 at a Hollywood adult movie store on suspicion of committing a lewd act (the charges were later dropped) and again the following June for alleged possession of methamphetamine, revealed in a 2017 interview that he had moved to Texas and took an industry leave of absence to focus on the family and its sobriety.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330101128-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083074″ alt=”Marley Shelton – The Cast of Sin City Then / Now”/>
Marley Shelton
Since his appearance as The Customer, featured by The Salesman in the film's foreword, Marley Shelton went on to appear in movies like W., Planet Terror, Scream 4 Y Rampage, star in the short series Eleventh hour, the lottery Y Go up (on CBS, Lifetime, and NBC, respectively), and making special appearances on the shows Harry's Law, crazy men Y Dirty john. In 2009, she and her husband Beau Flynn she welcomed her first daughter, West. Second daughter Ruby Jeanne She arrived in 2012. In 2010, she had a brush with the law when she was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The charges were dropped after she failed to refer to a lesser charge and was sentenced to a fine and probation.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330092611-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083038″ alt=”Josh Hartnett – Cast of Sin City then / now”/>
Josh Hartnett
After appearing as the cool hitman and collector known as The Salesman, Josh Hartnett starred in movies like Lucky Number Slevin, 30 days a nightY Wild horses, among others, before taking on a lead role in the Showtime series Penny dreadful for three 2014-16 seasons. In 2008, he made his stage debut in London's West End playing Charlie Babbit, Tom Cruisecharacter, in an adaptation of the film Rain man. Dating actress Tamsin Egerton Since 2013, the couple, who divided their time between London and the United States, welcomed two children, without revealing any of their names to the public.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330095016-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083049″ alt=”Nick Offerman – Cast of Sin City then / now”/>
Nick Offerman
After playing low-rent hire thug Burt Shlubb (aka Fat Man), Nick Offerman happened to be beloved Ron Swanson when NBC Parks and Recreation It premiered in 2009, for seven seasons until 2015. Since then, it has appeared on shows such as Fargo, curb your enthusiasm, will and grace Y Good omens. Currently hosting the delightful series of NBC crafting competitions Doing it and stars in the FX on Hulu series Developers. Through the years, Megan MullallyThe husband has also appeared in movies like 21 Jump Street, we are the millers, hearts beat hardY Bad times at the Royale.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330094137-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083044″ alt=”Michael Madsen – Cast of Sin City then / now”/>
Michael Madsen
Ever since he played Hartigan's corrupt partner, Bob, Michael Madsen has appeared in the movies Scary Movie 4, The Oteful EightY Once upon a time in Hollywood and as a guest star on shows like 24, blue bloodY Hawaii Five-0. A notable author and poet, he has released two books since the film, 2009. American rough and 2013 Waiting for rain. In 2006, he also published a photography book called Signs of life. He has been arrested twice on suspicion of drunk driving, in 2012 and 2019.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330093714-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083043″ alt=”Jaime King – The cast of Sin City then / now”/>
Jaime King
After playing Goldie, Marv's girlfriend, and her twin sister Wendy, Jaime King has appeared in the movies. Cheaper for Dozen 2, The Spirit, My Bloody Valentine 3DY Barely lethal and star in shows like Hart of Dixie Y Black summer. In 2007, she married the director. Kyle newman. After suffering five miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy, they welcomed the first child James Knight in October 2013. It was followed by Leo Thames in July 2015. Taylor Swift She's the godmother of the lucky guy.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330092130-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083037″ alt=”Carla Gugino – The cast of Sin City then / now”/>
Carla Gugino
Since she played Marv's convicted probation officer, Lucille, Carla Gugino has appeared in movies like Night at the museum, Watchmen, Sucker Punch and more. She also made appearances on shows that include Justified, new girl Y Nashville, with leading roles in Wayward Pines, Roadies Y The Hill House Chase. He currently stars in the Cinemax series. Jett.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020230 / rs_1024x759-200330083557-1024-sincity-gj-3-30-20.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1083012″ alt=”Devon Aoki – Cast of Sin City then / now”/>
Devon Aoki
After playing the martial arts expert Miho, Devon Aoki has appeared in the movies DOA: Dead or Alive, Zoom, War Y Mutant Chronicles. A frequent model for Jeremy ScottMoschino's label, the 2015 documentary appeared Jeremy Scott: The Town Designer and as the remarkable DJ sister Steve Aoki, she also appeared briefly in a document about him, 2016 I'll sleep when I'm dead. Married to James Bailey, she has three children: son James Hunter and daughters Alessandra Linville Y Eleanor Talitha.
If you want to take a trip back to Sin City On its anniversary, the film is available to stream on Netflix.
