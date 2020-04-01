Siemens: court finds that Helsinki had the right to scrap Siemens' contract in a metro dispute – Latest news

The city of Helsinki had the right to terminate its contract with Siemens for the failed automation of the Finnish capital's metro, but both sides broke agreements, a Helsinki district court ruled Tuesday in a long-standing legal dispute.

The dispute dates back to the Helsinki decision in 2008 to choose the German tech company to automate its existing subway network, to make it faster and driverless by the time a new westbound line is added to the neighboring one. Espoo in 2017.

But the project quickly ran into trouble, and the two sides accused each other of delays and cost overruns, prompting the Helsinki public transport company HKL to ditch the contract in 2015.

The failed automation plan has resulted in overcrowded conditions on the metro in the capital region in the rush hours after the new line is opened and the problem is expected to worsen in the coming years as it is not possible to increase the frequency of services without automatic doors.

In its provisional decision Tuesday, the court did not make a decision on the roughly 200 million euros ($ 220 million) in damages that the two sides seek from each other.

He said Helsinki had the right to cancel the order, but found that the city also broke the agreement by continuing to use parts that Siemens had already delivered to it.

The court also said that HKL had no right to cancel a separate agreement on the automation of a metro warehouse, as it did.

Several of the claims the city has made about the technical changes required for the existing metro network were not included in the original contract and should have been treated as additional orders, the court said, in favor of Siemens.

"HKL is extremely pleased that the decision of the district court on the question of the right of cancellation has already been issued," HKL Chief Executive Ville Lehmuskoski said in a statement.

Siemens said the verdict did not reflect its point of view "for all parties to the dispute,quot; and reiterated that it would have had the knowledge and resources necessary to complete the project.

"The testimonies clearly stated that HKL's understanding of the content of the contract was incorrect and that HKL attempted to include in the project matters that exceeded Siemens' terms of delivery," Siemens Mobility Chief Executive Juha Lehtonen said in a statement.

Lehtonen added that the biggest issues had already been solved when Helsinki removed the contract in 2015.

The district court will continue to hear the case to decide on the damages.

