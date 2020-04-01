Sheriff: 2 killed in Iowa helicopter crash held Minnesota addresses – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Iowa authorities say two people killed in a helicopter crash Monday afternoon had Minnesota addresses.

According to the Gutherie County Sheriff's Office, a witness in rural Audubon County reported that they heard a loud sound and saw a helicopter crash.

Emergency responders were dispatched and upon arrival found the helicopter surrounded by fire due to a power line that had been downed in the accident.

Two people died in the accident. Their names are retained until the family is notified. However, authorities said they both had addresses in Minnesota.

The investigation into the accident continues.