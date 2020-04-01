Shelter in place until May 3; The rental due date presents challenges; New cases, deaths – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLcaf242e4cfeafb9eb9322e15c949917611% %MINIFYHTMLcaf242e4cfeafb9eb9322e15c949917612%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Coronavirus – Neighbors Helping Neighbors – KPIX 5 Better Together

%MINIFYHTMLcaf242e4cfeafb9eb9322e15c949917613% %MINIFYHTMLcaf242e4cfeafb9eb9322e15c949917614%

Facebook feature allows neighbors to volunteer to help each other during the coronavirus pandemic

MENLO PARK – Facebook is launching a new tool that allows its users to offer or request help from their neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the Menlo Park-based social media giant announced the "Community Aid,quot; feature, where people can volunteer to pick up food, ask someone to run an errand, or donate to fundraisers. Users in the US USA You will be able to view posts within 50 miles of your location or closer. Facebook said it noted that users were offering or asking for help and wanted to create a feature to make the process easier. read more

%MINIFYHTMLcaf242e4cfeafb9eb9322e15c949917615% %MINIFYHTMLcaf242e4cfeafb9eb9322e15c949917616%

Disinfectant and social distancing: how KPIX teams stay safe amid the coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – Disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, gloves and social distancing; This is how our news teams stay safe in the field amid the coronavirus pandemic. Like many essential workers, the KPIX 5 news teams have taken the necessary precautions and adjustments as they continue to inform the masses of the latest developments in the outbreak. KPIX reporter and presenter Juliette Goodrich and her photographer Bob Horn have developed a system that works for them. read more

After layoffs, East Bay Steakhouse serves first responders working in isolation

LIVERMORE – A high-end steakhouse in East Bay was forced to fire dozens of workers due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the kitchen continues to work hard to serve isolated police and fire dispatchers. Dispatchers throughout the Bay Area often work in highly restricted work spaces due to the shelter-in-place order. Rusty’s Bar and Grill in Livermore and the support group called “United by Blue” are helping these first responders get food. read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Coronavirus pandemic: new cases, increased fatalities in the Bay Area

Santa Clara Health Officer: We are "seeing a bit of a delay,quot; in new cases of coronavirus

SANTA CLARA – Amid the worst coronavirus outbreak in the San Francisco Bay Area, Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer, offered a few words of hope to local residents Tuesday. The county reported the first positive case of the virus in the Bay Area in January, a travel-related illness from China, but then it swept into the local community and began to spread. read more

5 residents of the Pacifica nursing home test positive for COVID-19; 1 dead patient

PACIFICA – Another nursing home in the Bay Area was affected by the coronavirus outbreak when five people at the Pacifica Nursing Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19. One of the patients has died. The city mayor said a handful of residents tested positive at the small nursing facility along Esplanade Avenue, but she only confirmed all five cases. read more

COVID-19 grocery store looks at safety after third South Bay worker falls ill

SAN JOSE – A third grocery store employee tested positive for coronavirus in San José, marking the third infection in 10 days in the city. The latest developments on sick supermarket workers highlight the widespread interpretation of the county's cleanliness guidance. A Cardenas Markets spokesperson said the company learned of the positive test result on Monday, March 30, and closed the store at 1070 S. White Road for deep cleaning by a professional cleaning team. read more

San Mateo County Health Official Announces 4 New Deaths

REDWOOD CITY – Health officials announced four new coronavirus deaths Tuesday among San Mateo County residents age 60 and older. Authorities did not announce any new positive results for the virus with the county's total confirmed cases remaining at 309. The new deaths brought the death toll in all 10 counties in the San Francisco Bay Area to 60. There have been 2,274 cases. confirmed throughout the region since mid-January. read more

Marin Health officials announce 3 new coronavirus deaths

SAN RAFAEL – Marin County health officials announced three new coronavirus deaths Monday night and a total of 98 confirmed cases among local residents. The grim announcement marked the deadliest day of the outbreak in the county during the current outbreak. The only fatality had been an old man who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship. read more

Santa Clara coronavirus outbreak that is particularly fatal for older men

SAN JOSE – In the San Francisco Bay Area county most affected by the coronavirus – Santa Clara – 75 percent of the 28 local deaths from the virus have been among older men – a staggering number. County officials have launched a single online dashboard to give county residents a quick look at the number of cases, victims, deaths, and most vulnerable age groups. read more

Postal service worker in Santa Rosa tests positive

SANTA ROSA – An employee of the United States Postal Service Annex in Santa Rosa tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 and is under quarantine at his home, a USPS spokesman said Tuesday. "We believe that the risk of exposure to other employees at the facility is low according to the guidance of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and our health department," said USPS spokesman Augustine Ruiz Jr. in an email. read more

Walmart & Sam’s Club will check employee temperatures, offer masks and gloves

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart and Sam’s Club said Tuesday that retailers will begin taking workers' temperatures in stores and warehouses before beginning their shifts in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. "Anyone associated with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and will be asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary," Walmart and Sam’s Club presidents and CEOs said in a joint statement. read more

Webster Minor League manager Webster Garrison on respirator due to coronavirus, fiancee says

OAKLAND – Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison is hospitalized in Louisiana and on a coronavirus respirator, according to his fiancee. Nikki Trudeaux posted her latest update on Monday night on social media. She said the former 54-year-old major league player still needed a fan to fight COVID-19, but had not declined in his battle. "It's not getting worse! He's fighting hard and making little milestones. " she wrote on Twitter. Trudeaux has been asking for evening prayers with the hash tag "WebbyStrong,quot;. read more

Amtrak Employee Diagnosis COVID-19 Temporarily Limits "California Zephyr,quot; Service

EMERYVILLE – Amtrak's "California Zephyr,quot; daily train between Emeryville and Chicago is temporarily suspended west of Denver as a result of an Amtrak employee testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, an Amtrak spokeswoman said Tuesday. That positive coronavirus diagnosis led to the self-quarantine of other Amtrak employees on the Zephyr route for 14 days, meaning there are not enough crew members to operate the train west of Denver. "Under Amtrak policy, employees are ordered to take time off from service to care for themselves or their family members who have symptoms or have tested positive (for coronavirus)," said the Amtrak spokeswoman, Olivia Irvin, in an email on Tuesday. read more

Santa Rosa Police Detective Dies of COVID-19 Complications

SANTA ROSA – A Santa Rosa Police Department detective died of health complications after hiring COVID-19, the department announced Tuesday. Detective Marylou Armer previously tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. Armer was a veteran SRPD veteran, serving for the past 20 years. She was recently assigned to the department's domestic violence and sexual assault team. "Our hearts go out to the family and Detective Armer will be deeply missed," Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro said in a statement. read more

California Now Tracks Number of Hospitalized Patients to Measure Coronavirus Spread

SAN FRANCISCO – As California faces an increasing number of coronavirus cases, state leaders and health officials increasingly focus on a different metric. They are using the number of people who come to the hospital. "The number of hospitalizations, the 13% percentage increase, the intensive care units 10%," explained California Governor Gavin Newsom. "That is in line with some of our models." For the second day in a row, the governor focused on those specific numbers. read more

Coronavirus shelter in place

Bay area health officials extend stay-until-May order, add restrictions

On Tuesday, Bay Area health officials in seven local jurisdictions officially extended the current coronavirus home stay order until May 3, hoping to curb the spread of the coronavirus and preserve hospital capacity across the region. . The previous three-week order issued in early March expired on April 7. Officials said that while the previous order has been effective in reducing the transmission rate of COVID-19, it is not enough. read more

Sonoma County Extends Shelter-In-Place Order Through May 3

SANTA ROSA – The shelter-in-place order for Sonoma County residents will run through May 3, the county public health official announced Tuesday. Most Bay Area counties announced a similar extension Tuesday. The original order was announced on March 18 and will expire on April 7, but due to public health circumstances and the current spread of the coronavirus in the region, health officials deemed it necessary to keep people in isolation from their homes. for another month. read more

State Superintendent: Schools May Be Closed During Summer Break During Coronavirus Outbreak

SACRAMENTO – Students will likely not be able to return to school for the remainder of the academic year and schools should focus on distance learning models, California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Tuesday. “Due to current security concerns and ongoing social distancing needs, it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school sites before the end of the school year. To enable schools to plan accordingly, and to ensure that learning still occurs until the end of the school year, we suggest that schools plan and prepare to carry out their curriculum through a distance learning model. ” Thurmond said. read more

California Coronavirus Update: Newsom Government Unveils Hotline to Keep Seniors Connected

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced the launch of an initiative for older residents to stay connected while staying at home during the coronavirus public health emergency. The state is partnering with AARP, the Alzheimer's Association, the American Lung Association, and other groups to simplify existing senior outreach programs and establish a hotline to help seniors answer questions and direct them to services. support. read more

Clinical psychologist gives advice for coping with long-term coronavirus shelter in place

PLEASANTON – A clinical psychologist gave advice to help people cope with the long-term coronavirus shelter in place as schools and businesses in the Bay Area are closed until May due to the extended order. With less crowded calendars and most people's lives stagnant with more time to think, clinical psychologist Dr. Mark Emerson offered this advice: allow yourself to worry only for a certain amount of time a day and then turn off that worry, get the Adequate sleep and try to connect with people during the day, especially those who live alone and who may feel even more isolated. read more

Coronavirus and business

Bay Area New Unemployed Concerns About Bill Pay, Rent

SAN FRANCISCO – A record number of Californians are applying for unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Typically, the state sees 2,000 applications for unemployment insurance per day. Governor Gavin Newsom said he received a record 150,000 on Monday. In total, 1.6 million Californians have applied. "I feel really scared, I feel like humanity and society right now are more or less in this, it's almost like you're driving through a very thick fog, and you can only see five feet in front of you." said Fiona Carty from San Francisco. read more

Coronavirus effect to increase San Francisco's budget deficit to more than $ 1 billion

A new report released Tuesday by San Francisco city leaders projected that the city's budget deficit for the next two-year budget could increase to more than $ 1 billion as a result of the new coronavirus. According to the report, when combined with the city's previous deficit of $ 420 million earlier this year, the deficit could increase to between $ 1.1 and $ 1.7 billion for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The deficit is mainly due to losses in hotel and transfer taxes. read more

Since coronavirus threatens jobs, ask yourself these questions if you are considering starting a secondary job.

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – As COVID-19 fears of rocking markets and rocking the economy, it could be a good time to find a new or additional source of income. An estimated 3.28 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week by far the highest number ever recorded in a single week. Analysts are predicting more surprising numbers in the coming weeks as layoffs and bankruptcies continue. The dire economic situation could lead some of us to consider starting a small business or finding a hustle. read more

Coronavirus affects our daily lives

Coronavirus pandemic changes men's grooming routines: Expert predicts long hair and beards will be back in vogue in summer

SAN FRANCISCO – You are behind for a haircut, but you just realized that your local barber shop is one of many closed companies stopping the spread of COVID-19. You're not alone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not appear to have published a specific guide on how to cut your hair or nails. But the CDC has advised people to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people and to stay at least 6 feet away from others. read more

Other Major Holders of the Bay Area Coronavirus Outbreak

Motion Seeks Release of California Prisoners Due to Threat of Coronavirus; The state asks the court not to interfere

Lawyers for California inmates will petition an federal court of three judges Thursday for an order to release some prisoners, saying there is a danger that the coronavirus COVID-19 could "spread like wildfire,quot; among inmates and the staff of the state's overcrowded prisons. In the new motion, prisoners request orders to reduce the prison population to achieve social distancing, as well as the release or relocation of prisoners who are at low risk of criminal conduct but at high risk of serious illness or death from the virus. read more

Coronavirus update: Cal, Stanford, and USF spring athletes receive an additional year of NCAA eligibility

BERKELEY – Spring athletes at San Francisco Bay Area colleges and universities have received an additional year of NCAA eligibility after their seasons were terminated by the current coronavirus outbreak. However, despite pressure from coaches across the country, the governing body did not extend the eligibility of winter sports athletes who saw their hopes of the postseason fade when college sports were suspended in March. The NCAA canceled several winter sports championships, including the Men's and Women's Final Four. read more