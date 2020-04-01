Shakira sparks debate as she begs government to let children out during coronavirus lockdown

Instagram

The kicker of & # 39; the hips do not lie & # 39; he receives a mixed response when he pleads with Spanish politicians to allow the children from outside to breathe fresh air & # 39; during the world pandemic.

Shakira has pleaded with Spanish politicians to allow children to enter outside during the ongoing coronavirus blockade.

The 43-year-old man, who shares children with Milan, seven, and Sasha, five, with his partner. Gerard Piqué, took to Instagram where she, "empathized with those who do not have an outdoor space or balcony so that their children can breathe fresh air."

After previously pleading with leaders to close schools and keep children home amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the Barcelona-based singer said Spain is struggling under the third week of a government-imposed blockade, that has severely restricted the movement of people.

She said: "Knowing the plight of parents with young children in this difficult period of quarantine."

"If dogs are allowed to walk or adults can go shopping, a solution needs to be found that gives children who need sun and fresh air for their physical and mental health the same right," they explain. Lie, "the star continued." I would urge the government to consider a policy that allows a responsible adult to take a child for a walk, although it is subject to restrictions decided by experts and always respecting social distancing. "

She said: "Children are becoming the true champions of this social drama and we must think about their well-being."

The post received a mixed response from fans, and users noted that the Spanish blocking rules did not give dog owners the right to take their pets away from home, and were designed to ensure that animals could go to the bathroom outside its properties.

Another added Shakira's plea: "What madness is that? One window is enough. Exposing children is not a good idea," while one fan proposed: "Those of us who have children should be creative and do everything possible. so they can keep you entertained while this lasts. "

The blockade follows the advice of World Health Organization (WHO) officials, who urge people to stay indoors and practice social distancing amid the health crisis.