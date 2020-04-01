Serena Williams' daughter looks like a Disney princess in a sparkly dress. Check out the adorable quarantine video!

The tennis champion turned to social media to share a super cute clip featuring her husband Alexis Ohanian and her super cute daughter Olympia! Serena Williams wanted to show off to her adorable family while in quarantine and it seems safe to say that she really managed to make everyone jealous or just melt away from so much cuteness!

The sweet video in which she presented her "starting lineup," made up of the husband and the beautiful daughter, who "loves to sing," was filled with laughter and love.

%MINIFYHTMLa2c2991a402c3a11d82797ff5d9f5c6511% %MINIFYHTMLa2c2991a402c3a11d82797ff5d9f5c6512%

Judging from this and similar posts, one would assume that isolation in the midst of the coronavirus – the COVID-19 pandemic has not been so bad for Serena Williams!

After all, she has her adorable little family with her at all times, so what reason would she have to hate having to be home all the time?

Of course, it is not that simple and there are many other factors that could have spoiled Serena's mood, but still, she managed to stay happy thanks to her baby and her loving husband.

The video she posted yesterday was about her "starting lineup," but it wasn't really tennis since the 2-year-old didn't even have a tennis outfit.

In fact, she looked like a beautiful princess from a fairy tale in her sparkly purple dress!

It really seems like having to stay around the house at all times hasn't made the family of three bored and still dress up for fun, especially if that means dressing the girl up in an outfit as beautiful as a doll.

Not only does she look like a Disney princess, but she also has the same hobbies!

The proud mother revealed that "she loves to sing, she loves to dance."

As for what he likes to sing and dance the most, it turns out to be "Baby Shark!"

Ad %MINIFYHTMLa2c2991a402c3a11d82797ff5d9f5c6580% %MINIFYHTMLa2c2991a402c3a11d82797ff5d9f5c6580%

Serena continued to update her fans about what they have been doing in quarantine, saying, "We are home. We are loving our life. I am loving my husband. And we are having so much fun."



Post views:

0 0