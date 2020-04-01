See Cody Simpson's sweet tribute to Miley Cyrus on the 6-month anniversary

Miley Cyrus Y Cody Simpson they are celebrating six months together!
That's right, the "Slide Away,quot; singer and "Golden Thing,quot; artist first sparked romance rumors in October 2019, when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles. Now, half a year later, Cyrus and Simpson continue to strengthen and mark a milestone in the relationship.
In honor of his anniversary, Simpson turned to his Instagram story to post a photo of a smiling Cyrus, in sweatpants and what appears to be a face cream.
"6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anyone else," Simpson wrote alongside the photo. "I love you."
This celebration comes shortly after Simpson introduced his "son,quot; to the world … Cyrus' new dog! The former Disney student recently announced that she has adopted a new puppy, a mixed Shepherd named Bo Cyrus.
Simpson visited Instagram last week to share a sweet family selfie with Bo and Cyrus.
"Baby Bo," Simpson captioned the post. "Keep everyone safe."
Although Cyrus and Simpson have faced divided rumors during their six months together, they have remained "best friends,quot; and remain as close as ever.
So in celebration of the milestone of Cyrus and Simpson's relationship, let's take a look at some of their best photos together.
Relive the romance of the famous duo below!
