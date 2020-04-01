See Cody Simpson's sweet tribute to Miley Cyrus on the 6-month anniversary

Miley Cyrus Y Cody Simpson they are celebrating six months together!

That's right, the "Slide Away,quot; singer and "Golden Thing,quot; artist first sparked romance rumors in October 2019, when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles. Now, half a year later, Cyrus and Simpson continue to strengthen and mark a milestone in the relationship.

In honor of his anniversary, Simpson turned to his Instagram story to post a photo of a smiling Cyrus, in sweatpants and what appears to be a face cream.

"6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anyone else," Simpson wrote alongside the photo. "I love you."

This celebration comes shortly after Simpson introduced his "son,quot; to the world … Cyrus' new dog! The former Disney student recently announced that she has adopted a new puppy, a mixed Shepherd named Bo Cyrus.

Simpson visited Instagram last week to share a sweet family selfie with Bo and Cyrus.