Sean Payton steps back comments on Drew Brees' post-2020 plans: "I'm a great doll,quot;

Saints coach Sean Payton casually released what could have been explosive news Tuesday when he said quarterback Drew Brees would play his final season in New Orleans in 2020.

Payton's comments came through an interview with "Get Up!" From ESPN in which he inadvertently said Brees "announced that he will return for his final season,quot; while discussing Taysom Hill's role with the team.

Sean Payton says this is the last season for Drew Brees. He reaffirms that he sees Taysom Hill as a starting QB in the league. He says he is one of the fastest 3 or 4 men on the team. pic.twitter.com/aMpOzI4vxz – Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) March 31, 2020

Payton withdrew his comments during a conference call Wednesday and said he spoke ill of Brees' future plans.

"I'm a big fool yesterday," Payton said on the call, referring to his "Get up!" interview. "I honestly don't know if it's last year. His plan is year after year."

Brees recently agreed to a team-friendly, two-year deal worth $ 50 million, meaning he has signed the Saints until at least 2021. But not surprisingly, Payton has supported Hill as a potential heir to Brees in New Orleans. The 19-year veteran will play his twentieth season at age 41.

The only question now is whether Payton Really badly spoken, or if the 2020 season could be Brees' final in the NFL.