Scottish POTY debate: Is Odsonne Edouard ready for a big money move? The | Football news

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard ready for big money move?

Odsonne Edouard is the outstanding candidate for Scottish Premier League player of the year, experts say, but are you ready for a big-money move?

Scottish soccer experts Andy Walker and Kris Boyd joined host Charles Paterson for an in-depth discussion on the outstanding players in the Scottish Premier League this season. And they both agreed that Edouard would get his vote if the Player of the Year award was presented tomorrow.

Football in Scotland is currently on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, but at the time of the postponement, the Celtic striker had scored 28 goals in all competitions, bringing his score to 62 goals in his three years at the club.

This level of performance has not gone unnoticed with speculation growing in his long-term future at Celtic.

Newcastle is one of many teams linked with the striker, a list that includes Arsenal and Leicester according to various reports.

Celtic chief Neil Lennon confirmed that the club is still trying to convince Edouard, whose contract expires in 2022, of an extended deal.

Speaking on the podcast, Boyd argued that Edouard was ready to take the step forward, suggesting that moving a team into the top four in England would be within his capabilities.

"He is the outstanding player in the league, a class apart," Boyd said.

"There is talk of him going to a mid-table team in England, but he should cut them down and go straight to the top with any of the big guns. He has everything. He slides in front of the defenders like they're not there. He's got Skill, although perhaps a criticism may be its completion, tries to put everything in the corners.It is not from the same school as someone like Leigh Griffiths, but in terms of the complete package, he is the best player in Scotland.

"Yes, he has his teammates' supply line, but you have to get to those positions. He'll go straight to the top in England, he doesn't need to prove himself in that regard. If I were Celtic I would put up with a record fee. as he will top £ 20m for Moussa Dembele. He is destined for the top. "

The stories linking Edouard to a move to the Premier League raise the commonly debated question about whether the level of Scottish football is a good guide when it comes to analyzing a player's ability to transfer his skills to the English league.

Walker refuted that suggestion regarding the Scottish game standard, using the examples of Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and John McGinn, all of which were originally collected from the Scottish Premier League.

"The market has changed recently as Celtic has managed to get huge rates for players like Dembele," said Walker.

"It makes me wonder how much Eduourd will charge: playing European football helps when he performs well there and for French people under the age of 21."

"I think in England he is realizing that the talent is there. Virgil van Dijk played in Scotland for years and no one imagined it until Southampton got it and stepped up to Liverpool. Andy Robertson was the same and John McGinn is a perfect example. " As soon as he settled down after 20 games for Aston Villa, there was talk that he would move to Manchester United.

"There is now a general acceptance that Scottish football is not as bad as some thought."

"There are players who can thrive in the competitive environment and it is a good setting to showcase your talent. The players seem happy to come to Scotland and make it a springboard for bigger clubs with more money. Most Scottish clubs accept it." .

"Most Celtic fans would agree with me when I say that Edouard has been the most influential player in the league. He steps forward on the big occasion, scores important goals, ties the game and is very good in possession."