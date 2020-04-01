Scientists could turn immune system response into a coronavirus cure – BGR

A team of researchers in China were able to identify strong antibodies from COVID-19 survivors that were "extremely effective,quot; in blocking the binding of the new coronavirus to cells.

Drugs based on their findings could be used in COVID-19 therapies in the future, assuming that clinical trials are going well.

Testing could start in as little as six months at best.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Treating a new disease like COVID-19 poses a major problem, as doctors have to rely on existing medications to lessen symptoms, boost the immune system response, and prevent complications. Everything is in the hope that the body produces effective antibodies that will eventually kill the virus. That's why doctors are testing a wide variety of medications that are commonly used to treat everything from HIV, malaria, and heart disease to erectile dysfunction. A drug created to treat Ebola also showed promise, but there is no universal therapy to treat the new coronavirus infection at this time. That could change in the not-too-distant future, as Chinese researchers have identified antibodies that produce an "extremely effective,quot; response to block SARS-CoV-2 from entering cells. These antibodies could be used in the future to create drugs intended to treat COVID-19.

A recent study revealed that the immune system begins to fight the new infection, just as it prevents the flu. That's not to say that COVID-19 is like the flu, just that the body's ability to defend itself against pathogens is similarly activated. The scientists said at the time that the research is valid for mild to moderate cases, as they have not yet understood why certain categories of patients cannot fight the virus in a similar way.

%MINIFYHTML42975ba3695336973c3cc6085780d34311% %MINIFYHTML42975ba3695336973c3cc6085780d34312%

Some countries have already started testing programs that are based on an old type of treatment for infectious diseases. Survivors' blood is drawn, red blood cells are removed, and plasma is administered to patients with COVID-19. Antibodies in plasma are supposed to activate the recipient's immune system and speed recovery.

Using the same treatment principle, scientists in China were able to isolate antibodies that elicit the strongest response to repel a SARS-CoV-2 infection. The researchers already know how the new coronavirus binds to cells to penetrate them, and then they take over those tiny chemical plants to replicate. By blocking access to cells, antibodies can reduce the virus's ability to do damage.

Zhang Linqi from Tsinghua University in Beijing and a group of scientists from the 3rd People's Hospital in Shenzhen began analyzing antibodies from patients with COVID-19. They isolated 206 monoclonal antibodies that showed a "strong,quot; ability to bind with the virus's proteins. They tested more than 20 antibodies, of which four were able to block viral entry into the cells, Zhang said. Reuters. Of these, four were able to block viral entry. Two antibodies turned out to be "extremely good,quot; in doing so.

The next step is to identify the most potent antibodies and then combine them to mitigate the risk of mutation with the new drug. The group is working with biotech company Brii Biosciences "to advance multiple candidates for prophylactic and therapeutic intervention." Antibodies are not a vaccine, but can be used as one, Reuters explains Antibody-based medications could be administered to at-risk patients and healthcare professionals in an effort to prevent COVID-19.

Still, it can take months for antibody-based therapies to go into clinical trials at best. And it can take even longer than that for new medications to be approved. Separately, others are already testing vaccines against the new coronavirus. Two candidates are on trial in the US USA And China, and several others, are preparing for human testing.

Image source: Sebastiao Moreira / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock