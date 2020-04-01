Santa Clara County COVID-19 Case Number Jumps to 956, 32 Confirmed Deaths – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Health officials in Santa Clara County confirmed a total of 66 new coronavirus cases in the county on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 956.

The two new deaths from the COVID-19 virus confirmed on Wednesday brought the total number of deaths in Santa Clara County to 32. The numbers were reflected on the county coronavirus data dashboard website which provides the latest figures from the Health Department.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

%MINIFYHTML80b5787406beea5e8a8b210b66d47ee813% %MINIFYHTML80b5787406beea5e8a8b210b66d47ee814%

Additionally, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that 11 of its employees have now tested positive for coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML80b5787406beea5e8a8b210b66d47ee815% %MINIFYHTML80b5787406beea5e8a8b210b66d47ee816%

Of the 11 employees, eight were deputies assigned to the Sheriff's Custody Office, while one was a delegate assigned to a patrol division. A custodial assistant at the county's Main Jail in San José and a sheriff's records technician were the other two positive cases.

Since then, one of the deputies recovered and returned to work, while the others self-quarantined at home, according to the sheriff's office.

An inmate at the Main Jail who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 last month recovered and was transferred to his normal housing unit. Sheriff's officials said they had no known inmates with the virus as of Wednesday.

While the county has been particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer, offered some words of hope to local residents on Tuesday.

Cody said he was seeing evidence that social distancing was beginning to work.

To help you, county officials announced new stringent shelter-in-place standards on Tuesday and joined other Bay Area counties in extending the current closure order through May 3.

"If you look at the board (of the county cases) … you will notice that the number of cases is rebounding a lot," he said. "In part, that has to do with what is happening and in part is due to the way cases come in."

"What I can tell you is that once we take all those variables into account, maybe in the last day or two, we are seeing a bit of a slowdown," he added. "I say this with a lot of caution. It is very, very early and as (the county health executive) Dr. (Jeffrey) Smith mentioned, it will take us longer to see the impact of social distancing. "