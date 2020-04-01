San Francisco officials announce new death; 37 additional confirmed cases of the virus – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLda8325fda1dcb8990218771b06e7e8b511% %MINIFYHTMLda8325fda1dcb8990218771b06e7e8b512%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco health officials announced a new death from the coronavirus on Wednesday and 37 additional positive tests for the virus, including a tenth staff member at the huge Laguna Honda senior care facility in the city.

While they did not reveal any additional details about the city's latest virus victim, the fatality increased the number of local deaths to 7 and the Bay area from 10 counties to 64.

The city / county has now had 434 confirmed cases, the second-highest number in the Bay Area, since the outbreak began in January. As of Wednesday morning, there have been 2,533 confirmed cases across the region.

In a press release, health officials said the most recent positive test brought the number of confirmed cases in Laguna Honda to 12-10 staff members and two are residents. Of the staff, seven were in patient care positions and three were not. All 12 people were reported to be in good condition.

"We expect more cases of COVID-19 in the Laguna Honda community, among staff and residents, because the virus is now spreading throughout the Bay Area," the health department said in its statement on Wednesday.

It was a warning that echoed what San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"From the beginning, we have been extremely concerned about the potential for outbreaks in situations of collective coexistence, especially in places with vulnerable populations such as Laguna Honda, so our first actions were to restrict visitors to these places," said Breed. "We have seen outbreaks in similar situations elsewhere and we know that immediate action is needed to avoid the worst possible outcomes.

Since March 26, the Department of Public Health has examined the virus for 158 employees and 54 residents. Among the 54 residents, two tested positive, 51 negative and a result was still pending.

Among the 158 employees, two tested positive and 156 tested negative. Another 25 personnel tests were underway. Additionally, their health care providers tested 35 LHH staff members, regardless of DPH, and seven staff members tested positive.