Samsung offers a 50 percent buyback guarantee on the Galaxy S20

Samsung phones are known to quickly drop in price: The S20, for example, went on sale for $ 200 below its MSRP in the weeks after its first launch. Perhaps as a way of mitigating that reality, Samsung has introduced an unusual buyback program for its own store (through Droid life) which gives customers 50 percent of the value of an S20 series phone if it is returned within two years.

That could be a great deal given the usual market for used Samsung phones two years after launch. A refurbished Galaxy S9, for example, can be easily found on Amazon for less than $ 270 right now, though it costs $ 720 at launch. If you're buying a $ 1,400, 128GB Galaxy S20 Ultra today, then the prospect of getting $ 700 back in 24 months probably looks attractive. The credit is returned to the method you use to pay for the phone, so you don't even have to keep Samsung at the time.

There are, of course, a couple of catches. You must return the phone in "satisfactory condition,quot;, which Samsung describes as fully operational with no damage going "beyond normal wear and tear,quot;; That means this deal might not be a great idea for people who don't keep their phone in a case.

You can also only apply one offer at a time, which may mean you pay more up front. The S20, for example, is currently available starting at $ 799 at that $ 200 discount, but you can't use the buyback program unless you pay the normal price of $ 999. (However, that means you'll get $ 499 later. ).

It is something to consider if you are planning to pick up a new S20 series phone. As long as you keep it in good condition, this deal might make more sense than examining Craigslist deals in 2022.