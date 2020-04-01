Samantha Fox is engaged to his girlfriend four years after the death of his long-term partner

WENN / Avalon

The singer and former topless model has reportedly planned to marry Linda Olsen in the summer before the coronavirus pandemic puts the plan on hold.

Singer and former topless model Samantha Fox reportedly engaged.

The 53-year-old woman asked his girlfriend, Linda Olsen, to marry her four years after her partner, Myra Stratton, lost her battle with cancer.

Sources tell The Sun that Fox and his new girlfriend had planned to get married this summer, but the nuptials are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sam and Linda are very happy together and want to spend the rest of their lives together," says the source. "They are so in love and they want to make it official."

Fox has yet to confirm the news.