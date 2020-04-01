Salman Khan will not attend nephew Abdullah's funeral due to closure

Superstar Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passed away two days ago at the age of 38. Abdullah was Salman's paternal cousin and reportedly suffered from heart disease and pneumonia. He was a bodybuilder and shared a close bond with Salman.

Abdullah was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Andheri after complaining of concern. Later, he was transferred to a hospital in Bandra. Salman turned to social networks to share the news of the sad disappearance of his nephew. Salman wrote on Twitter: "I will always love you …," she also shared a photo of him posing with Abdullah.

Salman's manager Jordy Patel clarified the rumor and reportedly said Abdullah tested positive for coronavirus. He also told a newspaper that Salman will not be able to attend his funeral due to the closure and that he is extremely upset about that. He said: "Salman is on his farm in Panvel and, due to the national closure, he will not be able to travel. The funeral will be held in Indore, which is Abdullah's hometown. Salman will visit the family later.