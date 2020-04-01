Saints to Have NFL Draft War Room at New Orleans Brewery

%MINIFYHTML315e7e3c4472923c498d5ab0e3e0887811% %MINIFYHTML315e7e3c4472923c498d5ab0e3e0887812%

If the Saints can't carry out their 2020 NFL Draft in their usual war room, they'll just have to find the next best option: a brewery.

%MINIFYHTML315e7e3c4472923c498d5ab0e3e0887813% %MINIFYHTML315e7e3c4472923c498d5ab0e3e0887814%

Saints coach Sean Payton told the "Rich Eisen Show,quot; on Wednesday that, instead of the team's usual war room, they will carry out their project at the Dixie Beer brewery in New Orleans, owned by the owner of the Saints, Gayle Benson, and under the current social estrangement. guidelines of course.

%MINIFYHTML315e7e3c4472923c498d5ab0e3e0887815% %MINIFYHTML315e7e3c4472923c498d5ab0e3e0887816%

MORE: Nothing Cold or Shameful About Hosting the NFL Draft in Times Like These

Sean Payton said they are holding small draft meetings in @dixiebrewco and plan to work there during the draft with certain precautions: ⚜️ Everyone takes their temperature before entering

⚜️6-7 staff members in the room, all spread out in a large room (the rest of the staff calls) – New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 1, 2020

Let the saints make the most of a bad situation, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact the world of sports. That said, something tells us that they will suspend celebration drinks until after the draft (or the first few rounds, at least).

After the Saints make their picks, Sporting News projects them to take LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the 24th pick overall, their next big pick will be whether to choose Dixie Light or Dixie Lager. Or maybe something from the Voodoo series?