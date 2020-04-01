SAG-AFTRA health plan cuts premiums in half due to COVID-19 crisis – Deadline

The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan is cutting premiums in half for tens of thousands of participants over the next three months. The measure is effective today, "in response to the COVID-19 emergency," the Plan said today.

Participants, except those who receive “Senior Enforcer” coverage, will save between $ 450 and $ 855 during the three months, depending on the type of coverage, and those who receive COBRA will save between $ 460 and $ 1,168 per month.

"Relief is on the way," SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and National Executive Director David White told their members today. "The SAG-AFTRA Health Plan has announced that it will temporarily reduce premiums by 50% during the second quarter."

"In response to the COVID-19 emergency," the Plan said today on its website, "the Health Plan is temporarily reducing premiums by 50% during the second quarter (April, May, and June) only, for all eligible plans I, II Participating Plan and COBRA covered by the Plan as of March 1, 2020. This change will take effect on April 1, 2020. "

However, he notes that "if you have Senior Performers coverage, including Senior Performers with active coverage, you will not receive a premium reduction." Those with this coverage without a spouse or with a spouse 65 or older pay between $ 60 and $ 187 per month, while those with spouses under $ 65 pay $ 120-187 per month. The Plan did not say why they were excluded from the relief, which would have saved them between $ 30 and $ 94 a month.

Here is the link to the Plans site on premium changes.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives and has effectively closed the job for many of us," Carteris and White told their members. “Keep in mind that despite all of this, the union's core functions, including waste processing and contract enforcement, continue. In March alone, we processed 312,000 residual checks totaling $ 73 million. "

Here is his full message.

"We are writing today," they said, "with news of the relief efforts of our union, the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan, the federal government, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and the SAG-AFTRA Film Players Welfare Fund." .

Other elements of the union's relief efforts include the relief of "specific" dues for members in the form of an extension of the Up News Info, and a newly formed COVID-19 Relief Fund to be administered by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. and the Welfare of SAG-AFTRA Fund Movie Players.

It is open to eligible SAG-AFTRA members who have been affected by the pandemic. It covers members who are in an emergency financial crisis related to COVID-19 to help with basic expenses like rent, mortgage, utilities, medical bills, and other essentials.