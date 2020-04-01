Russian plane takes off to the United States with the help of coronavirus on board | Russia News

A Russian military transport plane took off from an airfield outside Moscow on Wednesday and headed for the United States with a load of medical equipment and masks to help Washington fight the coronavirus pandemic.

President Vladimir Putin offered Russian help in a phone conversation with President Donald Trump on Monday, when the two leaders discussed the best way to respond to the virus.

The flight, which was organized by the Russian defense ministry, is likely to be unpopular with some Trump critics who urged him to stay away from Putin and argue that Moscow uses that aid as a geopolitical and propaganda tool to advance his influence. . , something the Kremlin denies.

"Trump gratefully accepted this humanitarian aid," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Tuesday night. Trump himself spoke enthusiastically about Russian aid after his call with Putin.

Russia's Rossiya 24 channel showed Wednesday that the plane was taking off from a military air base outside Moscow in the dark. His cargo hold was full of cardboard boxes and other packages.

The confirmed cases in the USA USA They have increased to 189,000 and 4,000 people have already died there from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

'Mutual assistance'



Russia's official coronavirus case count rose to 2,777 on Wednesday, an increase of 440 days in one day. Twenty-four people have died so far, authorities say. Some doctors have questioned the accuracy of the given figure.

Relations between Moscow and Washington have been strained in recent years over everything from Syria to Ukraine to electoral interference, something Russia denies.

Peskov, Putin's spokesman, said Moscow hoped the United States could also provide medical aid to Russia if necessary when the time came.

"It is important to note that by offering assistance to US colleagues, the President assumes that when US medical equipment and supplies manufacturers gain momentum, they will also be able to reciprocate if necessary," Peskov said.

Peskov, who complained about the difficulties that some American officials have thrown to help the United States, said that Russia and China cooperated in a similar way because "at a time when the current situation affects everyone without exception … there is no alternative to work together in a spirit of partnership and mutual assistance. "

Trump said earlier this week: "Russia sent us a very, very big plane, medical equipment, which was very nice."

Advertising coup

Russia has also used its armed forces to send aid charges to Italy to combat the spread of the coronavirus, exposing the failure of the European Union to provide quick help to a member in crisis and giving Putin a publicity coup in his country and Foreign.

Moscow said aid for Italy included some 100 virus specialists experienced in treating Ebola and swine fever, but much of this was reported by the Italian media to be of no use in fighting the virus.

Last month, Russia said it shipped nearly 1,000 coronavirus test kits to former Soviet states and countries, including Iran and North Korea.

Moscow authorities unveiled a smartphone app designed to monitor people who were ordered to stay home due to the coronavirus, and Russia expanded its blockade on Wednesday to cover more of its sprawling territory.

The app is still in the testing phase, an official, Eduard Lysenko, told Ekho Moskvy radio station.

Moscow is also gearing up to implement a city-wide QR code system where each resident who registers online will be assigned a unique code that can show police officers if they stop when going to the shops or the pharmacy , said Lisenko.

Eight regions in southern Russia implemented similar blocking measures to Moscow on Wednesday, which means that more than 60 of Russia's more than 80 regions are now in a state of partial blockade.