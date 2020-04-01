Rural areas fear the spread of the virus as more hospitals close

%MINIFYHTMLf1af670f5d325912a7e85bd7e7a6236d11% %MINIFYHTMLf1af670f5d325912a7e85bd7e7a6236d12%

CARROLLTON, Ala. (AP) – As the coronavirus spread across the United States, workers at the only hospital in an Alabama county turned off the monitors with beeping sounds forever and closed the doors, making it one of the last in a chain of nearly 200 rural zones. hospitals to close across the country.

Now Joe Cunningham is more concerned than ever about caring for his wife, Polly, a dialysis patient whose health is fragile. The closest hospital is about 30 miles away, he said, and that's too far since COVID-19 has already been confirmed in sparsely populated Pickens County on the Mississippi state line.

Cunningham trusts God, but is also concerned that the virus will worsen in his community, endangering his wife without a nearby hospital.

"You can still find your way here," said Cunningham, 73.

The pandemic erupted at a terrible time for communities trying to fill the gaps in medical care after the closure of 170 rural hospitals across the country in the past 15 years. 2019 was the worst year to date, with 19 closings, and eight more have closed since January 1, according to the Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina.

While the nation's coronavirus hot spots so far have been large cities like New York and New Orleans, officials fear that inadequate testing and a lack of medical resources linked to hospital failure will reach smaller population centers.

The reasons for the closings vary, but experts and administrators cite factors including declining rural populations, rising medical costs, insufficient Medicare reimbursements, large numbers of uninsured patients, state decisions against expansion Medicaid and mismanagement. About 60% of counties and cities that have lost hospitals are in the south, an analysis by the Sheps Center showed.

Other communities are trying to keep hundreds of endangered hospitals afloat as resources are depleted more than ever and money-making services such as elective surgeries are reduced during the outbreak.

"It is a terrifying time to think about losing a hospital when you have a pandemic," said Scott Graham, executive director of Three Rivers and North Valley Hospitals in central Washington. The hospitals serve some 26,000 people in an open area that Graham describes as so remote that it is more border than rural.

In North Conway, New Hampshire, a doctor at the 25-bed Memorial Hospital is already among the seven confirmed cases of the county's coronavirus, CEO Art Mathisen said. The hospital is preparing for the worst as it tries to triple the number of beds and spends more than $ 100,000 in rooms with air flow intended to limit the spread of infections, he said.

According to the Census Bureau, approximately 15% of the US population. The USA, or more than 46 million people, lives in rural areas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urban dwellers are more likely to die from chronic respiratory diseases, heart disease, and other problems that put people at higher risk for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

In West Virginia, where no city has a population of more than 50,000 and 20% of residents are senior citizens, frustration has been increased by two recent hospital closings that forced patients to seek help further. , and a third hospital that filed for bankruptcy in October announced Monday that it would close in April. There has been talk, but no immediate action has been taken to open new facilities to treat coronavirus cases in one of the least healthy states.

“We certainly need our local hospital. We need the beds. We need the equipment, and we need it locally, ”said Michael Angelucci, a state legislator who operates an ambulance service in rural Fairmont, West Virginia, where a hospital closed this month.

The pandemic could further accelerate the closure of rural hospitals, said Michael Topchik of the Chartis Center for Rural Health in Maine. He is a co-author of a study published in February that found that around 450 rural hospitals were vulnerable to closure.

Most rural hospitals earn money from emergency room care and elective procedures, which are on hold while health workers try to ration masks and other protective equipment in anticipation of COVID-19 infections, said.

"Our study predicts that the worst is yet to come if something is not done to stabilize the safety net," he said.

In northern Missouri, the executive director of Sullivan County Memorial Hospital, Tony Keene, said that in addition to the recent drop in revenue linked to reduced services, he has been injecting money to prepare for a possible outbreak in the area. rural on the Iowa border where hospital is

"We need an infusion of cash, like now," Keene said. "If we go a couple more weeks, we will have to make very serious decisions about whether we pay our suppliers or our people."

The $ 2.2 billion coronavirus package approved by Congress last week includes $ 100 billion for hospitals, but it is unclear how much will go to rural health centers.

As Pickens County Medical Center was preparing to close on March 6, Mayor Mickey Walker staged a protest outside the public hospital that drew about 70 people, a large crowd in a city of just 950 people. The facility closed anyway.

A building next to the closed tan brick hospital houses medical offices, including the dialysis clinic that treats Joe Cunningham's wife, but Walker said that's not enough. The old friends Walker talks to at church are increasingly concerned about the new virus.

"Everyone is really terrified," said Walker. "We have all this virus running and we don't have a hospital to go to."

This story has been corrected to show that the Maine group's name is the Chartis Center for Rural Health, not the Charter Center for Rural Health.

Associated Press writers Summer Ballentine in Jefferson City, Missouri; John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia; Michael Casey in Concord, New Hampshire; Kim Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama; Amy Forliti in Minneapolis; and Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Oregon contributed to this report.

