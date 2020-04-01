Riverside County Health Officials Recommend Widespread Facemasks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML66acfd03e29a962f2bf31c97a2741ff111% %MINIFYHTML66acfd03e29a962f2bf31c97a2741ff112%

– Riverside County health officials now recommend that residents cover their noses and mouths when leaving their homes to travel during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release sent Tuesday, the facial linings do not have to be medical grade. Bandanas and cloth masks are acceptable alternatives.

While the county had not previously endorsed widespread face coverage, circumstances have changed, said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer.

"When the situation changes, the rulebook changes," Kaiser said. "We are seeing our numbers increase even earlier than expected and that means our strategy must also change. Covering our faces does not change the orders everyone must follow to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distance, but it is a additional layer of protection that I think we should add. "

Medical experts believe that transmission of COVID-19 occurs primarily through drops from an infected individual. Fabrics and facial coatings filter out these droplets and help mitigate the spread of the virus.

"When you cover your face, you not only protect yourself, but also protect other people from you," said Riverside County health spokesman Jose Arballo Jr. "I mean, you may not know you are sick,quot;.

According to the press release, face shields should be worn whenever a person is away from home, even in essential business offices.

"The numbers do not lie and we know that the coronavirus is spreading and growing. However, these numbers are real people and the protection of people's lives is all our responsibility," said Chairman of the Board V. Manuel Pérez, Fourth District Supervisor. "That means flattening the curve requires another layer of aggressive virus protection. Take the extra steps to cover your face."

Riverside County officials are not the only ones considering asking people to wear masks outside the home. CDC's guidelines may soon change for other areas of the country as well, asking more people to wear cloth masks when they leave the house.

"The idea behind this is really to reduce transmission," said Dr. Sumanta Chaudhuri, medical director of the Orange County Global Medical Center. "(The mask) may or may not have some protection it does not have COVID-19, but it is certainly a good idea if the user has asymptomatic COVID-19."

However, Chaudhuri advised against buying N95 or medical grade masks, because health workers desperately need them.

Riverside County health officials also reminded residents that they should only leave the house for doctor appointments, purchases, or visits to the pharmacy. Frequent handwashing, social distancing, and staying home are the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Stay in place, keep your space and cover your face," said Bruce Barton, director of the Riverside County Department of Emergency Management.