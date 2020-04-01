Rishi Kapoor wants an emergency to be declared in the country

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day blockade in the country to control the spread of COVID-19. Citizens have been asked to stay home. But some people don't follow his instructions and take it easy. Looking at this scenario, Rishi Kapoor states that the emergency must be declared and that the military must be on the roads to control the people, who are not following the closure. He took his Twitter account and wrote, "Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That's why I said we need the military to come out. Emergency."

A few days ago, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted that it was necessary to declare an emergency in the country. He wrote: "Dear Indian comrades. We must and must declare an EMERGENCY. Look at what is happening across the country! If you believe on television, people are hitting the police and medical personnel! There is no other way to contain the situation. It's only good for all of us. He's panicking. "