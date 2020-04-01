Rihanna talks about wanting to have children with or without "the right person,quot;: "The only thing that can raise a child is love,quot;

Roommates, Rihanna has been living her best life in all of her business, and has created multiple successful brands for her! Now, she is becoming sincere about life outside of her business, including her future plans for a family.

While talking to British Vogue, Rih talks about how different her life will be in 10 years, compared to her current day to day running multiple businesses. She says that the main difference will be a few little ones running, who she is willing to have with or without a partner.

"I am going to have children, three or four of them," she says. And when asked about meeting the right person, Rih says that she is absolutely open to doing it all on her own. "I feel like society makes me want to feel, 'Oh, you were wrong …' They diminish you as a mother if there is no father in your children's lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that is the only healthy relationship between a father and a son. That's the only thing that can really raise a child, is love. "

Right now, Rihanna is a 32-year-old magnate, and she says she works as hard as she does now, so she can live differently in a few years.

"I'm working like this now so I don't have to in the future," she says. “I know I will want to live differently. In ten years? I'll be 42! I'll be old. "

Do you think it is possible to raise children without having a father in their lives as Rihanna says she is willing to do, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!