Rihanna says she wants to raise 3 or 4 children with or without the father

Rihanna is a modern woman in every way, and recently sat down with British Vogue, where she told them that she wants to raise three or four children, whether the father is present or not.

"I feel that society makes me want to feel, 'Oh, you were wrong …' They diminish you as a mother, (if) there is no father in the lives of your children. But the only thing that it is happiness, that is the only healthy relationship between a father and a son, "he said.

"That's the only thing that can really raise a child, is love."

The star told the publication that she wants to have "three or four,quot; children by 2030. Her interview appears in the magazine's May issue.

Rihanna recently parted ways with her lifelong boyfriend Jameel Hassan, and is currently rumored to be dating New York rapper ASAP Rocky, though they have yet to become official Instagram.