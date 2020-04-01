Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus | Tennis news





Patrick McEnroe has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus

Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe says he recovered from a mild case of coronavirus, he announced Tuesday on social media.

McEnroe, the younger brother of seven-time Grand Slam champion John, said he had been evaluated after experiencing "some minor symptoms,quot; about 10-11 days ago.

"My tests just tested positive," said the 53-year-old Twitter user. "That is the bad news. The good news is that I feel good. My symptoms have passed. I feel 100%.

"I am an example of someone who has been able to fight and I am absolutely fine."

McEnroe, 53, reached the highest point in his career of 28 before retiring in 1998, then became the captain of the US Davis Cup. USA He is currently a tennis analyst for ESPN.

So touched by ALL messages of support. Truly Truly 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️. – Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) March 31, 2020

