Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus | Tennis news

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus | Tennis news

Last update: 04/01/20 10:52 am

Patrick McEnroe has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus

Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe says he recovered from a mild case of coronavirus, he announced Tuesday on social media.

%MINIFYHTML21d24ccee534f7db76998f2cee038ef911%%MINIFYHTML21d24ccee534f7db76998f2cee038ef912%

McEnroe, the younger brother of seven-time Grand Slam champion John, said he had been evaluated after experiencing "some minor symptoms,quot; about 10-11 days ago.

"My tests just tested positive," said the 53-year-old Twitter user. "That is the bad news. The good news is that I feel good. My symptoms have passed. I feel 100%.

"I am an example of someone who has been able to fight and I am absolutely fine."

McEnroe, 53, reached the highest point in his career of 28 before retiring in 1998, then became the captain of the US Davis Cup. USA He is currently a tennis analyst for ESPN.

Don't forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportstennis.

%MINIFYHTML21d24ccee534f7db76998f2cee038ef913%%MINIFYHTML21d24ccee534f7db76998f2cee038ef914%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here