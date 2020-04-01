Remy Ma worked for hours planning a surprise party for her daughter who embarrassed her in this viral video: Papoose's wife impressed fans with her talents.

Remy Ma and her husband, Papoose, are doing the same as the rest of the world: they are quarantined at home. The woman also plays the role of the loving mother of her cute daughter girl, Reminisce MacKenzie, also known as the Golden Boy.

Remy and her baby have been giving their Instagram users a high dose of cuteness overhead this week. The woman recently threw a cool party for her daughter, with gifts, lavish decorations, and delicious snacks just because she was bored.

The woman did everything by herself, and when she asked her daughter if she liked the surprise party, she said no.

Remy explained, "I was up all night decorating SNEAK 😏cuz wanted to surprise @ ReminisceMackenzie- I threw her a party ONLY CUZ; she needed new toys and was restless around the house every day … she said,quot; no " but he loves it hahaha ".

One fan said: “Rich people only spend money 😩, but I love it. I really care what I say about her musically, I will never take away the fact that she is a bomb bomb mom Moms are always finding ways by no means 😩❤️ the boring girl so mom found / created a fun activity! I love it 🥰 ".

A second commenter said, "Keep talking about what the rich do … watch it. She didn't spend real money: probably $ 100. Love it. Parents have to be creative during quarantine, and she did exactly that. In the meantime, half of the children have been in their room without any commitment from everyone ”.

This sponsor explained, "Great mom, ok it's okay to spoil our babies sometimes! I need more money. My kids get fruit snacks and they hit all five for a good day … When you don't have a kid / kids, I don't think that understand why parents make these efforts for a baby who has no idea what it's all about 😂 becoming a parent is really going to change everything. 😅 "

Another mother revealed, "Awww … it's the little things. I can't wait to start doing random little things like this. This is so me. 🥰😍 How is there ANY negative comment here about a mother throwing a party for your son? smh ”.

This person stated, "You can tell who is bitter and unloved in these comments because you hate it when a mother does something nice for her child." You all don't need to be rich to perform a random act of kindness for your child. You all say something. She always has the best parties. 🤷🏽‍♂️😩🎈 ".

Ad

Remy's daughter is a mini version of herself.



Post views:

0 0