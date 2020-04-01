Redwood City couple twice quarantined could provide key to hit COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML0aeeab2195af10347539ced14ada742811% %MINIFYHTML0aeeab2195af10347539ced14ada742812%

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – A Redwood City couple who were quarantined not once but twice by the coronavirus may be the key to understanding and possibly even defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The researchers hope that what they find in their blood can lead to possible treatments or even a way to prevent infection.

In late January, Rick and Kathy Wright took a cruise aboard the Diamond Princess to celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary.

“Have a little romance there. Simply celebrating that we had all the kids out of the house now, ”said Kathy.

Empty nests. Woo hoo! Rick added.

Little did they know, the ship they were traveling on would soon become a Petri dish of COVID-19 infections.

They ended up in quarantine together in their cabin for over a week.

"We saw some of the news. We saw some really cool movies, ”Rick recalled.

Then the couple, along with hundreds of other Americans on board, were evacuated to the US. USA They were quarantined again, this time at Travis Air Force Base.

"And when her luggage had not yet reached Travis, we shared a toothbrush together," said Kathy.

Three days later, Rick tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized at UCSF.

Your symptoms?

"I never had any symptoms. I was in the hospital room for eight days without any symptoms or feeling sick at all, ”said Rick.

As for Kathy, she was never infected.

"I think it's amazing. In all the time we were together, I never got it," said Kathy.

Now both hope to be part of the cure.

"And he (a lab technician) took eight vials of my blood. And in doing so, he spoke to Kathy and thought that perhaps her blood was better than mine. Because she never got sick even though she was with me the whole time, "explained Rick ..

A Bay Area biotech company is trying to take advantage of everything in their blood that kept Rick healthy and Kathy infection-free.

"I mean, we've been through this very well, but to hear about all the deaths … anything we can do to speed up a vaccine or a cure, anything, we're happy to do," Kathy said.

"Help society!" Rick added.

Kathy is also a registered nurse. If the need is there, she plans to volunteer her services.