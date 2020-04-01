Rashida Jones to direct daytime programming on MSNBC – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLca78ccee62df1a80f5230c02d375c8a411% %MINIFYHTMLca78ccee62df1a80f5230c02d375c8a412%

MSNBC announced a major change to its executive ranks on Tuesday: Rashida Jones is taking on another role as leader of MSNBC's daytime programming, while retaining her role as senior vice president of specials for NBC News and MSNBC.

NBC News President Andrew Lack and MSNBC President Phil Griffin made the announcement in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

"Rashida is well known on MSNBC in her current role and as the former Managing Editor of dayside," they wrote. “Now he brings a whole new level of network experience, in terms of breaking news, as he has done in managing special reports; producing live events on a large scale, as it did with our most recent political debates; and by driving major cross-network initiatives, as it did last year Justice for all Serie.

Dan Arnall will oversee the daytime shows and report to Jones, along with Betsy Korona. Primetime executive producers will report to Griffin. Jonathan Wald will now serve as senior executive producer for The 11th hour with Brian Williams.

Last June, MSNBC appointed Wald, senior vice president of programming and development, and Arnall, executive editor of MSNBC, to work by day.

"The steps we have taken in recent years, infusing the great work of MSNBC with the enormous resources and journalistic weight of NBC News, have prepared us for this moment," they wrote. "And now, by reporting on a crisis we've never seen before, we are more committed than ever to the mission of giving more news throughout the day."