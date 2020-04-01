Rasheeda Frost shows fans what she's been cooking lately: check out her latest tasty meal

Rasheeda Frost is at home, socially estranged, and is showing fans what she's been cooking. People drool after seeing the tasty food that she prepared. Look the following video.

"I mean I cook 2-3 times a day FR ….. I have cooked more in these 8-9 days, then went through the entire #quantity #dafrostfam #eatinggood of 2019," Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Someone said, "I'm confused … That's from the restaurant or from your kitchen it looks amazing!" And one fan said, "I feel the same way I've been cooking and cleaning more than ever."

Another commenter posted this: need We need live IG videos 🙌🏽💕 I will need cooking ideas to stay home all week, ’and one fan said, Eso That looks so good! Can you come to cook for 6 months? Pregnant lady. & # 39;

Someone else said, 'It looks so good and that Kirk b lemonade makes it look so good I'm going to try it' and another follower posted this: Damn, she has Frost Bistro at home, that's why I wanted to come to ATL for a good meal that looks great Rasheeda❤️ & # 39;

Another follower said, "Okay, that's great and all, but can you leave us the recipe, hungry little sister?" "Around here salivating hahaha,quot;, and a fan published this: "Can you tell me what products I need for my hair, so your video I don't know what to buy?"

Somoene more said: ‘Omg Miss Rasheeda !!!! That looks great! @rasheeda, you have to try my uncle Bobby's condiments and sauces, he is so good! @bobbybrownfoods. "

The other day, Rasheeda was addressing all the women who spend their time at home these days due to the coronavirus pandemic. You should see the clip he posted for his fans; Followers praised the Boss as if there was no tomorrow.

Rasheeda also made sure to show her fans her workout routine at home.



