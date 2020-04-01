Rakesh Roshan appreciates Sussanne Khan's decision to stay at Hrithik's house during the confinement

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced in 2014. But the duo share a healthy relationship to date. They are always together when it comes to their children and family. Although Sussanne stays in a different home, due to the coronavirus blockade, she temporarily moved in with her ex-husband and children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, spoke about Sussanne Khan's decision to stay together as a family temporarily. In an interview with a portal, he said: "The world has to be united and supportive in difficult times."

Previously, Hrithik Roshan shared a photo of Sussanne Khan from his home on Instagram. Along with the image he wrote, "It is unimaginable for me as a parent to think about having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing blockades. It is moving to see the world unite as one at this time of deep uncertainty and the possibility of months of social distancing and possible blockades for several weeks perhaps. As the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than an idea, especially for parents who share custody of their children. "

He also added: "This is a photo of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children do not disconnect indefinitely from any of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so kind. Support and understanding on our co-parenting journey. I hope and pray that to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart. "

Hrithik and Sussanne recently celebrated Hrehaan's 14th birthday together with the family. Given the social distancing, family members participated in celebrations with the help of video calls.