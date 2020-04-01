Rachel Bloom remembers how the coronavirus affected the maternity ward after giving birth to the first child

Instagram

Welcoming a daughter in the midst of the pandemic, the & # 39; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend & # 39; actress He admits that it was & # 39; the most emotionally intense week & # 39; of their lives and that of her husband Dan Gregor.

"Crazy ex girlfriend"star Rachel Bloom She is a new mom.

The actress and her husband Dan Gregor They welcomed their first child, a young daughter, and Bloom visited Instagram on Wednesday, April 1, to announce the big news.

"She is here. She is home," Bloom wrote under a photo of her hugging the newborn, revealing that giving birth during a supervirus pandemic was not what she dreamed of becoming a mother.

"Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made it by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's life," he continued. "As the charming doctors and nurses helped my daughter extract some fluid from her lungs, we saw the maternity ward around us change every hour to prepare for the next COVID storm."

"The whole family is now safe at home and I am very grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those who directly help COVID patients like (friend) Adam, they are sacrificing a lot to fight on the front line. this war. Thank you, thank you, thank you. "