Rachel Bloom gives birth during an "intense week,quot; of her life

Rachel Bloom it opens up about giving birth during "the most emotionally intense week,quot; of her life.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old actress announced her baby's arrival on Instagram, along with a selfie with her little one lying on her chest.

%MINIFYHTML98182984e63a7b6067e0b3cc241f1cb611% %MINIFYHTML98182984e63a7b6067e0b3cc241f1cb612%

"She is here. She is home," began her long Instagram post. "Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made it by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's life."

the Crazy ex girlfriend The actress announced that she was pregnant with her first child in September 2019 after winning the Best Original Music and Lyrics award at the Creative Arts Emmys.

She continued, "As the charming doctors and nurses helped my daughter extract some fluid from her lungs, we saw the maternity ward around us change every hour to prepare for the next COVID storm. The whole family is now in safe house and I am so grateful to all of our medical workers. "