R. Kelly lands in more trouble after authorities find new videos

It looks like things are going to get worse for R. Kelly's ongoing legal woes, as it was recently reported that the last two women who came forward to testify against the dishonored R,amp;B mogul, also backed up his words with numerous incriminating recordings from the notorious singer. .

Apparently, according to the two new witnesses, during the time they spent with the interpreter "I think I can fly,quot;, they both ran the risk of contracting herpes from Kelly, since although the musician had the disease at the time, he still refused to use condoms.

Additionally, one of the alleged battered women reported that she was still a minor when she was intimate with Kelly in 2015.

The testimony of the two alleged new victims comes amid reports of new evidence against the disgraced singer, as police recently discovered a large number of cell phones, tablets, computers, and video tapes in a storage unit on behalf of Kelly's in Elk Grover, Illinois.

However, the trial against the singer will have to wait for now due to the current Coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The musician, who is currently at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center, has been in the news recently as he complained about his living conditions at the facility.

According to Kelly, it was unfair that he was denied visits, as he was unable to meet with his legal team or Joycelyn Savage, the only one of his girlfriends who has remained by his side since Azriel Clary broke up with him in December.

One person had this reaction: "R Kelly: Now I'm standing here in the mirror telling myself that I should have known that this day would be as if I had been accused of something else."

Another commenter stated: "In the words of Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand,quot; Goodbye, goodbye Mista, tears are not enough anymore "

This social media user revealed, "I have tried to shut up, but I hope that I will receive counseling and find internal healing because I don't want to see another child or adult hurt by this behavior." Obviously, something happened, and because the heart of the world was cooling, the behavior has been able to continue for some time. Healing to all parties. "

Kelly's critics are not slowing down.



