Quibi threatened with closure by Eko before Katzenberg Streamer launch – Deadline

"Plaintiff JBF Interlude 2009 Ltd. – Israel seeks preliminary injunction requiring defendant Quibi Holdings LLC to misappropriate Eko's proprietary technology for 'Real-time change' optimized for mobile devices," it proclaims. Today a federal court filing trying to curb much-hyped Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman shepherded the mobile streaming service just five days before it launches with a plethora of short-form programming.

"This trade secret technology, which is a critical part of Eko's technology platform, had been shared with Quibi employees under multiple confidentiality agreements," said Goodwin Procter, the company's legal claims, in language and results. Wants echoing their March 10 lawsuit the day after Quibi took Eko to court.

And if that whirlwind doesn't give you a little sweat of corporate failure, today's multiple statement supported the increased gambling at this point in the COVID-19 crisis.

"Eko actually owns the technology and quickly asked Quibi to cease and desist," says an accompanying point memo (read it here) from Eko's parent company about the slow confrontation between the parties in recent months. "In response, Quibi sent a false letter and then filed for declaratory judgment," adds the 30-page documentation filed with the United States District Court in California.

Then the gloves really take off.

"When the coronavirus pandemic arrived, Quibi exploited" stay home "orders as a marketing tool to encourage people to sign up for his embezzled Eko technology-based Turnstyle platform," the memo says in terms not to be they had previously heard in this feud. Quibi, having raised $ 2 billion, and under tremendous pressure to deliver the media fuss it generated, was desperate to find a way to deliver content. Lacking the technology to do so, he embezzled Eko's trade secrets and claimed them as his own. "

Representatives of Katzenberg and the Whitman platform, who received comments on today's harsh and potentially inopportune presentation, simply reiterated their smooth statement last month that "our Turnstyle technology was developed in-house at Quibi by our talented engineers and indeed We have received a patent for that. " As they said after Eko had filed a complaint at Apple's app store, which was the fuse for Quibi's lawsuit on March 9, the study-backed platform also noted, "These claims are without merit and we we will vigorously defend them. " Cut."

On the other hand, Eko is already announcing his case as a likely winner. "Eko is likely to be successful on the merits of his claim filed under the Trade Secrets Defense Act," the motion (read it here) advocates why Judge John A. Kronstadt should issue the injunction as soon as possible . "Eko is suffering and will continue to suffer irreparable damage if a preliminary court order is not issued."

Although they canceled their big red carpet event on April 5 last month due to concerns about the coronavirus, Quibi will still debut on April 6 with a relatively well-stocked studio and creator show cellar. Aiming to grab the attention of the YouTube generation and ultimately portfolios, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie and Reese Witherspoon are on board with a number of dramas 10-minute comedies and unwritten offers as a Punk Renaissance, Most dangerous game, thanks to a million, Y Chrissy's court.

In response to the realities of an almost 80% isolated America hampering the premise on the go, the primarily mobile platform now offers a free 90-day trial for those who sign up for its website before next week. The regular monthly price is set at $ 4.99 (with ads) and $ 7.99 (without ads). Having secured another strong round of funding, Quibi plans to release 175 original shows and 8,500 episodes in its first year.