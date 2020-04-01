Questions Answered About $ 1,200 Stimulus Checks For Millions Of Americans – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Millions of Texans will soon receive $ 1,200 checks from the US government. The US, since the House of Representatives passed the $ 2 trillion stimulus bill last Friday.

Millions of Americans have already been laid off or have seen their wages decrease.

The government hopes the money will help many Americans, financially affected by the coronavirus, keep food on the table, rent and pay for medical costs.

