Qatar to pay quarantined workers full wages | Qatar News

Migrant workers in Qatar who are quarantined or in treatment will receive full wages, the government announced.

Qatar has announced 781 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the highest in the Arab Gulf region, and two deaths.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA) also said that employers and companies were required to follow the policy.

He added that a hotline service (92727) was launched to receive complaints from workers.

"The companies are fully responding because they know that the workers have been quarantined as a precautionary measure to protect us all," said Muhammed Hassan al-Obaidly, assistant undersecretary for labor affairs at MADLSA.

He also said that three billion riyals ($ 824 million) were set aside to help companies pay their employees.

"We are working 24 hours a day through the department concerned about the wage protection system to monitor companies on a daily basis, verifying transactions, sending messages directly to companies that are delaying payments," al-Obaidly said.

"We will communicate with the workers in their language and take the statement to address the problem. They do not need to come to the ministry service center."

Those outside of Qatar will be able to renew their Qatar Identity Cards (QID) without any penalty, he added.

Those who cannot return home after their work is finished "will remain in Qatar with adequate food and accommodation."

"Some countries have closed their airports and, in such cases, an appropriate mechanism will be established on how to repatriate these workers to ensure that they do not remain stranded."

Reiterating Qatar's policy of providing free treatment to all people infected with coronavirus, al-Obaidly said that those who do not have valid work visas and are illegal in the country will also receive treatment free of charge.

Amid growing fears about the spread of the virus, Qatar has banned foreigners from entering after suspending all incoming flights for the next two weeks.

Last week, Qatar announced the closure of all stores except grocery and drug stores and bank branches. Eighty percent of government employees were also ordered to work from home.