Projecting the Dak Prescott contract: Cowboys QB could be in Patrick Mahomes' neighborhood with new deal

%MINIFYHTML305000b82d9e99b866e05c76e1e3f8a411% %MINIFYHTML305000b82d9e99b866e05c76e1e3f8a412%

Now that the Cowboys and Dak Prescott have reopened long-term deal negotiations with the two seemingly not too far apart parties, it appears to be a matter of when, not if, the biggest deal in the NFL in the past four years becomes In the league's highest-paid player, temporarily, that is, until Prescott is surpassed by Patrick Mahomes in the coming months.

%MINIFYHTML305000b82d9e99b866e05c76e1e3f8a413% %MINIFYHTML305000b82d9e99b866e05c76e1e3f8a414%

Prescott gambled on himself last season playing for $ 2.025 million in the final year of his rookie contract as a former fourth-round pick. He rejected an extension offer of $ 33 million per year with $ 105 million guaranteed last September. Now, his bet should pay off, and the years Dallas benefited from a less expensive salary cap are over.

%MINIFYHTML305000b82d9e99b866e05c76e1e3f8a415% %MINIFYHTML305000b82d9e99b866e05c76e1e3f8a416%

FREE AGENCY DEGREES: Best and worst moves of the NFL offseason

Although the Cowboys missed the playoffs by one game, Prescott had his most productive season in 2019 with 4,902 passing yards and 8.2 yards per attempt. He threw 30 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions and had a passer rating of 99.7 to rank 10th in the league. Added to his NFL resume, one that includes two playoff appearances, a Seattle playoff victory over Seattle, two Pro Bowl picks and offensive rookie of the year honors in 2016. His career record is an impressive 41- 26 (including playoffs), and he's never missed a start.

In a normal year without a pandemic, the pressure would be to finalize a long-term deal for the start of the off-season program on April 15, as Prescott would not want to go to the field with so much money at stake. With the team's facilities closed indefinitely, it appears that the next deadline is July 15, when long-term deals need to be completed with franchised players after the Cowboys put the exclusive franchise tag on it for an estimated $ 28.7 million for the one-year tender.

If an agreement is not reached by then, Prescott will be forced to play under the franchise tender in 2020, which would not bode well for his desire to stay with the Cowboys in the long term. (See Kirk Cousins ​​and the Redskins for reference).

Dak Prescott https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/26/87/dak-prescott-112119-getty-ftr_1h3mqbbl8fxbg15ye9ezv68tp9.jpg?t=-1888925394,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The latest offer last month by Cowboys football owners / executives Jerry and Stephen Jones to Prescott agent Todd France was reported to be $ 33.5 million per year, with a guarantee close to the $ 110 million in a deal of at least five years. France is believed to be seeking a four-year contract to try to capitalize on new television deals and an expected increase in the salary cap. The Cowboys' norm is to make longer deals with their star players, such as Ezekiel Elliott's six-year extension signed last year and Amari Cooper's five-year deal agreed to just before the start of free agency two weeks ago.

Surely, France is telling the Joneses that it would be wise not to wait until the next Mahomes registration extension ends and new television contracts are negotiated once the pandemic subsides. Deshaun Watson could also get a great extension in Houston to make things more difficult. And Prescott could threaten to withstand a limited offseason program and training camp (if they occur this year) without a long-term contract.

But the Joneses are probably telling France and Prescott that it's risky to wait, as a possible shortened season and recession due to COVID-19 could affect television deals and skew the team's revenue projections, directly impacting the flow of Cash available for a great signing bonus.

Therefore, both parties must be motivated to close this deal soon, creating an incentive to join.

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Cowboys Pick Runner's Pass in First Round

I think Prescott and the Cowboys will settle for a five-year, $ 175 million contract that, at $ 35 million per year, will be equal to the average new money for Russell Wilson under his latest extension. (But since Wilson had one year left on his contract when he signed the extension, his actual average of more than five years is $ 31.4 million per year.) Prescott would also exceed the new money in the deals for Cousins ​​($ 33 ​​million per year in its two-year extension), and classmates from the 2016 Prescott project it passed – Jared Goff ($ 33.5 million per year) and Carson Wentz ($ 32 million per year) under their four-year extensions signed last year.

Prescott will aim to exceed the current highest guarantee of $ 110 million in Goff's contract. With Goff with 82 percent of his contract guaranteed and Wilson with 76 percent, it stands to reason that Prescott's guarantee will land at a minimum of $ 125 million (71 percent of $ 175 million) on a five-contract years. Mahomes will also go for that brand when his new deal ends.

The Cowboys have an estimated $ 22.4 million capitalization space, and can reduce Prescott's capitalization number from the $ 28.7 million franchise amount currently reaching the books to approximately $ 20 million with a signing bonus in range. of $ 50 million and a 2020 base salary of $ 10 million. (Wilson received a $ 65 million signing bonus on his extension.) That added margin could help Dallas sign its next draft class with roughly $ 7.5 million needed and fill in the gaps in the corner after first starter Byron Jones's departure in free agency and center with the retirement of Pro Bowler Travis. Frederick.

I also believe France will look for escalators in Prescott's contract to raise base wages in later years for outstanding performance, bringing him closer to the next Mahomes deal, but the Cowboys will seek to limit such add-ons to an already rich deal.

The average of $ 35 million per year is also important because I am projecting that Mahomes will sign a five-year, $ 220 million extension, equivalent to $ 44 million per year in new money. But considering that he will have two years remaining on his rookie contract once the Chiefs exercise the fifth-year option before May 3, Mahomes would then be under contract for seven years and approximately $ 250 million (with an extension of $ 220 million) for a real average of $ 35.7 million per year.

Dak Prescott https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ef/99/dak-prescott-112219-getty-ftr_1szh0s6s65xcs128e25skazh1g.jpg?t=-1611398282,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



MORE: Projecting the Extension of Mahomes' Contract with the Chiefs

So in reality, Mahomes would be the highest-paid NFL player for less than $ 1 million per year if the Prescott deal reaches the $ 35 million per year mark.

A five-year deal would mean Prescott will be 32 when the contract expires, which is the same age that Wilson will be this fall when his four-year extension begins. Prescott should still be at his best as a quarterback when he can hit the market. The five-year deal would also have him under contract until 2024, similar to Goff and Wentz.

There will be no Drew Brees-type discount on this deal for Prescott, who expects and deserves a top dollar after winning the relatively minuscule sum of $ 4.9 million in total compensation in the past four years, including approximately $ 1 million in payment based on the performance. (That's money paid by the NFL to the lowest-paid players who recorded significant playing time as Prescott did from his rookie year when he replaced an injured Tony Romo on his way to becoming the time starter. full).

Perhaps Prescott will shrink the team a bit at his next extension when his endorsement income has increased further as Brees did and Tom Brady did for many years in New England.

The pot of gold is close by for Prescott, who has played well while remaining steadfast and positive rather than publicly belittling the Cowboys for making him play his market deal.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and a former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also does broadcast and online media work. Makes appearances in corporate / civic groups and college classes on business sports management and negotiation / sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.