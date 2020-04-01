Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will hire Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's former bodyguards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially said goodbye to the royal family yesterday and are set to move their base from Canada to Los Angeles, closer to Hollywood. As a royal couple, Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and his son Archie had a number of security officials around them. But now that they have decided to embark on their new independent journey, they have to take care of their own safety.

Donald Trump tweeted almost the same thing and wrote a couple of days ago: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, were reported to reside permanently in Canada. Now that they have left Canada to go to the United States, however, the United States will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!

According to new reports, Harry and Meghan will hire former SAS soldiers for their safety. The royal couple apparently chose between two firms, whose staff have protected stars like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Experts say their annual bill could be up to £ 4 million, as they will require the use of multiple bodyguards a day. A spokesman for the couple insisted that they would comply with the bill personally, to which Prince Charles can also contribute.