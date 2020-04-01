Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "feel good,quot; after moving to Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle managed to pack up and move from Canada to Los Angeles just before the borders were closed due to COVID-19, and are now looking to the future. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are officially non-working members of the royal family after they announced their intention to resign their duties as royalty in early January.

It's been a crazy few months for Harry and Meghan, both before and after their sudden and surprising announcement. However, despite the Megxit scandal and the coronavirus pandemic that is closing the world, the couple is "positive about the future," says a source.

"It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official beginning of their new chapter," says a real insider. Persons magazine.

According to the publication, Harry and Meghan flew with their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison from their home on Vancouver Island to Los Angeles in March before flights between Canada and the United States were stopped due to COVID-19.

They have already begun to settle into their new California lifestyle. Insider information says that like everyone else, Harry and Meghan are adjusting to social estrangement while being cautious and confident.

On Monday, Harry and Meghan posted a farewell message on Instagram to their 11.3 million followers on the SussexRoyal page. The couple wrote that as we all find the role we must play in this global change and habit change, they are focusing on this new chapter in their lives to understand how they can best contribute.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," wrote the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "Thank you to this community, for the support, inspiration and shared commitment to good in the world. We hope to reconnect with you soon. You have been great! Until then, take good care of each other.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," wrote the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Thank you to this community, for the support, inspiration and shared commitment to good in the world. We hope to reconnect with you soon. You have been great! Until then, take good care of each other.

The couple signed the message "Harry and Meghan,quot; as they dropped their HRH (His Royal Highness) titles after Megxit. Their new status as members of non-working royalty was made official on Wednesday.

A recent statement from Buckingham Palace said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work on their pre-existing charitable commitments as they develop their new sin profit.



